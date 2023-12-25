Slow Horses Season 3 Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of Slow Horses, season 3 episode 6 is poised to deliver a riveting climax to the Apple Original series. Slow Horses is a spy thriller series adapted from Mick Herron's Slough House novels that premiered on Apple TV+ on April 1, 2022.

The second series, Dead Lions, debuted on December 2, 2022, with renewals for a third and fourth series announced in June. The third series was launched on November 29, 2023.

With a gripping narrative that intertwines romance, conspiracy, and espionage, Slow Horses has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. In this article, we delve into essential details about Slow Horses season 3 episode 6, including its release date, time, where to watch and what to expect.

Where to watch Slow Horses season 3 episode 6

For enthusiasts immersed in the world of Slow Horses, AppleTV+ stands as the exclusive platform to catch the action. The slated release date for season 3 episode 6 is Wednesday, December 27th, 2023.

The episode will be available for streaming at 12 a.m. Eastern Time/Pacific Time and 5 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Titled Footprints, Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 promises a runtime of 45 minutes, as Sean and the team navigate a deadly firefight and seek crucial files amid the chaos. The episode is poised to deliver intense moments and resolve lingering plotlines.

Serving as the finale, it maintains the tradition of six episodes per season. Viewers can brace themselves for a dramatic culmination of the intricate storyline that has unfolded throughout the season.

Slow Horses recap

The show centers on Slough House, an administrative limbo for MI5 rejects (‘slow horses’) tasked with mundane duties, overseen by the abrasive Jackson Lamb. Despite the dull environment, the slow horses become entangled in investigations with national implications.

Season 2 builds on the foundation laid by season 1, delving deeper into the slow horses' emotional and professional challenges. The team confronted fresh hurdles, yet their innovative techniques continued to produce results.

The connection between Jackson Lamb and River Cartwright, the clash of personalities, and the distinct obstacles faced by each member produce a unique blend of tension and humor that has become a trademark of Slow Horses.

In the preceding episode, tensions escalated as Duffy's squad closed in on key characters, leading to confrontations and revelations. The slow horses of MI5 found themselves in imminent danger, setting the stage for a high-stakes season 3 episode 6.

Final thoughts

As Slow Horses concludes this season, fans can reflect on the series' masterful exploration of espionage, loyalty and the intricate dynamics within MI5. The spy series has garnered consistent critical acclaim, refreshing the espionage genre with its unique approach and compelling characters across its seasons.

The first season received acclaim, with a 95% approval on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 78. The second season achieved 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and the third maintained praise with 96% approval.

The main cast features Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner. Gary Oldman earned Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominations for his role in the second series.

Viewers can watch Slow Horse season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV+.