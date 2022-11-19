Slumberland review: Is the latest Netflix fantasy movie starring Jason Momoa worth watching?

The much-awaited, fantasy-drama movie Slumberland finally premiered on Friday, November 18, exclusively on Netflix. The movie has taken inspiration from the beloved titular comic character of Little Nemo, created by animator Winsor McCay.

As per the official synopsis for Slumberland given by Netflix:

"Welcome to Slumberland, the world of dreams! Jason Momoa plays “Flip” an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl (Marlow Barkley) travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father."

Francis Lawrence has served as the director for the brand new movie, while Michael Handelman and David Guion are the screenplay writers for Slumberland. Jo Willems served as the cinematographer for the fantasy-adventure movie, while Pinar Toprak has given music to the Netflix movie.

Ever since the movie's arrival on Netflix, it has created a lot of positive buzz among the audience due to its heart-touching storyline, outstanding direction, cinematography, and compelling acting performances by the lead cast members of Slumberland.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's views.

A review of Netflix's Slumberland

Heartfelt and enthralling storyline filled with electrifying adventures

Slumberland chronicles the enchanting story of a little girl named Nemo, who goes on an exciting journey in the world of dreams called Slumberland with a man from her father's story, named Flip, after losing her father to the unformidable sea.

The storyline of the movie has been woven in such a way that it is bound to take the audience on an emotionally heavy journey. Writers of the screenplay for the brand new Netflix movie, David Guion and Michael Handelman, have done a fantastic job in creating a dream world full of alluring sequences.

The way the story has been written makes up for a gripping watching experience for the audience. Several of the scenes are highly thought-provoking and will certainly leave the viewers tearful.

Phenomenal direction and captivating cinematography

The movie is truly rich with directorial excellence and impressive cinematography. Director Francis Lawrence has done a remarkable job of guiding the story in such a direction that its fantasy world feels more real than the actual world. What makes the movie stand out among other fantasy-adventure movies is that it never loses its human touch.

The director has also made sure that the scenes in the movie are steeped in emotional nuances, making it quite a heart-touching experience for the audience.

As the cinematographer of Slumberland, Jo Willems has done an exceptional job in capturing both the real world and the dream world with great precision. The riveting cinematography has positively added to the feels of the movie.

Scenes such as the one where Nemo and his father go sailing, or the one where Nemo and Flip move from one dream to another in the world of dreams or all the dream sequences of Nemo, are an absolute treat to witness. They are emotionally stimulating and vibrant.

Absorbing acting performances by the lead actors

On top of a gripping story, excellent direction, and cinematography, the movie presents the audience with consuming performances by the lead actors of the Netflix movie.

Marlow Barkley, who played the lead character of the movie, Nemo, is a talent to be reckoned with. The young actress has done a mind-blowing job in making her character alive on screen. Her on-screen presence is infectious. Barkley has dived deep within her character Nemo and has brilliantly brought out all the emotional layers that character has to offer.

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa is the perfect fit for his quirky character Flip in Slumberland. He is charming and entertaining as ever and has even made his quite annoying character extremely likeable to the audience. His character's on-screen chemistry with Barkley's Nemo is another highlight of the movie. The actor has truly done justice to his unique character.

Irish actor Chris O'Dowd, who plays the pivotal role of Nemo's uncle, Philip, has also done an excellent job in portraying his slightly awkward and heart-touching character. His switch from being a nervous, non-risk-taking personality to a charismatic wild personality is another highlight of the fantasy movie.

Other actors on the cast list, including Kyle Chandler as Nemo's father Peter, Weruche Opia as Agent Green and India de Beaufort as Ms. Arya, have also done an amazing job and have added positively to the movie.

Catch Slumberland, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes