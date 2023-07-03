Sly on Netflix: Everything we know about the upcoming Sylvester Stallone documentary

Sly, an upcoming documentary about Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone, is all set to premiere on Netflix and is expected to drop in November 2023. The streaming giant, however, is yet to reveal the exact release date. The retrospective documentary will take a look at Sylvester Stallone's life and his career as an actor, which spans almost five decades.

The documentary, which takes an intimate look at the Academy Award-nominated actor, director, and producer, is helmed by Thom Zimny, a two-time winner of the Primetime Emmy Award. Zimny is also the recipient of a Grammy Award and is best known for making The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, a documentary that took a look at the man behind the legend that was Johnny Cash.

The Sly teaser sees Sylvester Stallone touch on some fundamental and definitive concepts of life

The official teaser for Sly was released on Netflix's YouTube channel on June 30, 2023. It begins with Sylvester Stallone admitting that he does have regrets in life. Over a voiceover, as different shots from the documentary play, he asks the viewer to choose whether it's healthier to "live under the illusion" that one could have been great or "actually have an opportunity to be great" and then "blow it and realize that you're a failure."

Sylvester Stallone then goes on to compare life to a fast-paced train that is "whipping by," acknowledging that filmmaking didn't give him time for anything else.

The teaser for Sly, which includes a little bit of archival footage and shots of the iconic statue from the Rocky film series, ends with the beloved action star saying that nothing inspires him more than taking his history and balling it up, as he makes a gesture of shooting a basketball.

Netflix announced the documentary with a press release that reads:

"Sly is a documentary that’s as much about the life and career of the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer as it is about the characters he’s brought to life over the years. It takes a thoughtful, intimate look at Stallone’s triumphs and struggles, drawn in parallel with the indelible characters he’s played."

It continues:

"Directed by Thom Zimny (The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash) with exclusive access to the man himself, Sly is part retrospective and part Hollywood nostalgia."

Sly is Thom Zimny's first non-musical documentary

Thom Zimny is an award-winning filmmaker and editor, who achieved worldwide fame for his music videos and rockumentaries. Zimny has directed live performance compilations and has a longstanding professional relationship with Bruce Springsteen.

He has also worked on projects focusing on Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Sly marks his first non-musical documentary. Thom Zimny's credits as an editor include three seasons of the acclaimed HBO TV series The Wire.

The Sylvester Stallone documentary comes on the heels of Arnold, another Netflix documentary that focuses on the life and career of legendary Hollywood action hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Produced by Sean Stuart, Sly is set to be released exclusively on Netflix in November 2023.

