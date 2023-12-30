sMothered season 5 episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect and more

TLC’s reality TV show sMothered which depicts the overly close bonds of mothers and daughters, returned for season 5 on December 12. From donning matching outfits to making decisions on plastic surgeries and even sharing the same bed, these mother-daughter duos are deeply involved in each other's lives.

They tend to prioritize their unique equation above all else, be it their relationships with romantic partners or siblings. This season saw a mixture of returning pairs from previous seasons, including the Chicago pair Kathy and Cristina, who have been on the show since season 1. Likewise, the Florida duo Mary and Brittani, who joined the core cast in season 2, have also made a comeback.

In addition to this, season 5 has introduced four new pairs: Atlanta-based dancers Sky and Skylar, Connecticut’s pageant queens Catherine and Gabriella, Eva and Sunnie from Texas, and the show’s first-ever mother-in-law and son-in-law duo India and Trevor from Atlanta.

Three episodes of sMothered season 5 have already been released, and the next episode is all set to air on January 2, 2024.

sMothered season 5 episode 4 release date and time

Ever since the inception of season 5, there has never been a dull episode of sMothered. Be it an open discussion on s*x life or obsessiveness ruining other bonds, the reality TV show has viewers hooked on their screens. It’s about to happen again this coming week as fans can tune in to TLC to watch the exclusive release of episode 5 on Tuesday, January 2 at 10 pm ET.

Although sMothered officially airs on TLC, those without cable connections can stream new episodes on several digital platforms, including Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. All four seasons of the show are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect from sMothered season 5 episode 4?

Episode 4, titled Flamingos, Fake Booties and Finding Out, is set to feature Catherine and Gabriella practicing model walks among the flamingos. Notably, Catherine is a former beauty queen, and her daughter Gabriella wishes to follow in her footsteps. Catherine looks after her daughter’s training every single day quite seriously.

Mary, who is unsure about her daughter Brittani’s new boyfriend, worries TJ is making her insecure. For those unaware, the mother goes to extreme lengths to spy on the couple with the cameras she has in every room of their house. Mary even watches Brittani and TJ while they share an intimate moment in the bedroom.

Daughter Cristina will try to get to the bottom of Kathy’s health concerns because she is turning 65 this year. This means she is only three years away from being the age of her mother and grandmother when they passed away.

Lastly, Trevor is caught in the middle when his wife DeLeesa asks her mother India to move out of their house. Viewers know Trevor and India share a close bond, which includes the mom-in-law cleaning her son-in-law’s ears with saliva and a Q-tip.

What happened on sMothered season 5 episode 3?

The episode titled S*x, Love and Dinner Dates saw Mary ask daughter Brittani about her s*x life with TJ, making things uncomfortable. Trevor’s wife thinks his relationship with her mom India is unusual. Meanwhile, Eva and Sunnie spill the beans about their personal lives.

Even though Sunnie is an adult, her mother still grooms her for dates. The duo shave each other’s armpits and even help groom one another’s intimate areas. Their overly close bond is affecting Sunnie’s relationship with her boyfriend Scott and an argument between the mom and the boyfriend ends up ruining Sunnie’s big day.

Lastly, Skylar worries her mother will take over her birthday. Viewers know Sky is a dancer, singer, and choreographer who wanted to become a great performer. But when parenthood pushed her dreams to backtrack, the mother pinned her dreams on her daughter Skylar and even became her momager.

New episodes of sMothered season 5 arrive weekly every Tuesday on TLC at 10 pm ET.