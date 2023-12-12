sMothered season 5: Release timings for all regions

sMothered documents the extremely close relationships of mother-daughter duos. While its upcoming, season 5, is going to do just that, it will also have a series first. Set to premiere on December 12, this fresh installment will feature a mother-in-law and son-in-law pair alongside the other ladies.

The trailer promises boundless drama, involving some familiar faces and some new ones. Relationships will be tested, pressure will peak, and the screaming will be at an all-time high. Some somber moments highlight the many challenges they'll face, including a medical diagnosis that causes tension. Six pairs will find themselves under the spotlight, starting at 10 PM ET.

When and where to watch sMothered season 5

Mother-child closeness takes on a whole new meaning on sMothered. Season 5 will premiere on December 12 or 13, according to the varying timezones of viewers.

TLC is set to air the dramatic installment with their first-ever mother-in-law and son-in-law duo, India and Trevor. Audiences who've followed the series since season 1 have been thoroughly entertained by Sunhe and Angelica, who are unfortunately not featured in season 5.

Here's when the premiere episode will be ready to watch:

East Coast of the US (ET): 10 pm, Tuesday, December 12

Midwest of the US (CT): 9 pm, Tuesday, December 12

Mountain Time (MT): 8 pm, Tuesday, December 12

West Coast of the US (PT): 7 pm, Tuesday, December 12

Alaska (AKT): 6 pm, Tuesday, December 12

Hawaii (HAT): 4 pm, Tuesday, December 12

England (BST): 3 am, Wednesday, December 13

Italy (CEST): 4 am, Wednesday, December 13

Spain (CEST): 4 am, Wednesday, December 13

France (CEST): 4 am, Wednesday, December 13

Germany (CEST): 4 am, Wednesday, December 13

Australia (AEST): 12 pm, Wednesday, December 13

India (IST): 7:30 am, Wednesday, December 13

Japan (JST): 11 am, Wednesday, December 13

South-Korea (KST): 11 am, Wednesday, December 13

What to expect from sMothered season 5

sMothered is now entering its fifth season, and these duos are too close for comfort, both for the audience and their relatives. The season will feature six pairs, including India and Trevor, the first mother-in-law and son-in-law duo. They're used to sharing food from each other's mouths, cleaning each other's ears, and much more.

The old cast members that will be appearing in this season include Kathy and Christina, who've been on the show since its beginning. Kathy is shown demanding her 65th birthday party be thrown at a funeral home. Christina is unable to comprehend this. In the trailer, Christina doesn't realize that this is because her mother has been given a medical diagnosis.

Mary and Brittany are back. Brittany is now romantically involved with TJ. Mary, however, disapproves of this relationship and even has an altercation with him. The trailer didn't reveal the reason for the showdown, but it promised high tension.

The sMothered clips also tease "momager" behavior. The new members, Catherine and Gabriella, twin with their outfits every single day. Catherine also insists that Gabriella follow in her footsteps, which Gabriella seems to want as well. They're aiming to get the daughter her Miss Kentucky, USA, title, just like her mother.

Other pairs include Skylar and Sky, and Eva and Sunnie.

The fifth season of this roller-coaster ride we like to call sMothered is all ready to launch. Audiences can stream the premiere episode on December 12 at 10 PM ET on TLC.