What time will Smothered Season 4 episode 2 air on TLC? Release date and more details explored 

After a long hiatus, the much-awaited show sMothered is back with its season 4 on TLC. The second episode of the unusual mother-daughter show will air on August 15 at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

The show focuses on the relationships between seven real-life mother-daughter teams who are inseparable and share their most trying and thrilling experiences.

The new season features four returning duos, including Sunhe and Angelica, Kathy and Cristina, Dawn and Cher, and Lisa and Lauren, as well as three new duos, Paula and Francia, Shay and Angie, and Ashley and Cathy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“This season welcomes back four fan-favorite mother-daughter duos and introduces three new pairings. From bathwater to bedrooms to boyfriends, these twosomes have shared everything and with beautiful babies being welcomed into the mix, a new legacy ensues - grand-smothering!.”

What to expect from episode 2 of sMothered season 4?

In sMothered's upcoming episode titled Sunhe Has Got To Go the mother-daughter duo, Sunhe and Angelica, will be seen bonding with the latter's daughter, Amara. Sunhe treats her granddaughter like a daughter and sleeps with her every night. Angelica, Amara's mother has no doubts about Sunhe's love for her daughter. The setback occurs when Jason's father pays a visit and gives Sunhe a piece of his mind.

Even though Jason and Angelica had planned to get married, the latter was not paying much attention to it and was more driven by her mother and daughter. In fact, in the last season, when Jason asked Angelica about her concerns with marriage, her mother, Sunhe, gave a very vague answer to it.

Fans believe that unless Sunhe gives the couple the space to live their own married life together, their marriage is destined to be a disaster.

In the same episode, Carlo, who is Christina’s husband, will be seen blurting out to his wife her secret, which will be revealed for everyone to know.

Furthermore, Shay and Angie, the epitome of unwavering support, will have a great time catching up on each other's lives on a deeper level. In addition, Shay, who is a trans woman, will tell her mother everything about her s*x life.

In the previous episode, the mother-daughter duo of Paula and Christina raised viewers' eyebrows by walking naked in front of each other in their house. In the upcoming episode, things will get fishy between them as daughter Paula will stalk her mother's dating life and crash her date.

The official description of episode 2 reads:

Jason's father visits and gives Sunhe a piece of his mind; Carlo blurts out Cristina's secret; Shay gives Angie all the dirty details of her s*x life; Paula stalks her mum and crashes her date.

sMothered is directed by Não Informado and Jesse Angelo. It is produced by Justin Daniels, Jesse Angelo, and Josh Ackerman.

Viewers of the show can stream the episodes on Discovery+ as well where previous seasons of sMothered are also available.

Edited by Babylona Bora