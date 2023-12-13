sMothered season 5: Meet the cast

sMothered is returning to TLC for its fifth season and is expected to deliver quite a few unexpected changes. sMothered season five will feature six duos, two of which are returning cast members Kathy-Cristina and Mary-Brittani. On the other hand, two fan favorites from the show, Sunhe and Angelica, won't be returning for the latest season.

Fans of sMothered were first introduced to Sunhe and Angelica back during the TLC show's first season, which aired back in 2019. The closely knit mother-daughter duo were the quintessential pair highlighted by the show's format, for their unusual habit of still sharing a bed and even bathwater shocked many viewers, including Angelica's boyfriend, Jason.

After spending four seasons on sMothered, Sunhe and Angelica won't be a part of the fifth season as the official cast announcement from TLC didn't mention their names.

sMothered takes the 'Like Mother Like Daughter' adage to an extreme, bringing to the table invested mother-daughter duos who go through all the ups and downs of their lives together, sharing each microscopic moment by each other's side. Though they claim to have no secrets between them, the show often brings to light the hidden tensions in their lives.

Kathy - Cristina and other cast members of sMothered season 5

Dive in to find out more about the cast members from the fifth season of sMothered.

1) Kathy ( 64) and Cristina (38)

Kathy and Cristina (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kathy and Cristina have been virtually inseparable since their first appearance on sMothered first season in 2019, much to the discomfort of Cristina's husband. In the new season, Kathy worries about her mortality and throws a party at a funeral home in honor of her 65th birthday, to Cristina's horror.

2) Mary (59) and Brittani (23)

Mary and Brittani (Image via Sportskeeda)

This duo hails from Florida and has made previous appearances on the. Since the death of Mary's partner Frank, the two have developed an even more intense bond. In the new season, their status quo is threatened by the presence of a new man in Brittani's life.

3) Catherine (56) and Gabriella (23)

Catherine and Gabriella (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both the mother and daughter are pageant queens, and it is Gabriella's dream to win the 'Miss Connecticut USA' crown like her mother Catherine did back in her days of youth. The new season will see the duo make an intense training regimen for the pageant contest.

4) Eva (65) and Sunnie (36)

Eva and Sunnie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Eva and Sunnie, Florida-based co-owners of a successful esthetic salon, have specialized in esthetics and have a shared passion for skincare. Their daily routine includes doing intimate grooming rituals for each other and giving each other facials 'down below'.

As could be guessed, Eva has strong opinions about her daughter's love life. Although Sunnie has been dating his partner Scott for nearly a year now, Eva has been pushing for an engagement, and Scott seems disinterested in committing.

5) Sky (45) and Skylar (19)

Sky and Skylar (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sky and Skylar, beyond having similar names, are an inseparable mother-daughter duo based out of Atlanta. Sky once had aspirations of becoming the next Beyonce which unfortunately she couldn't fulfill and now hopes her daughter Skylar will take things forward and live the dream. Today, Sky functions as Skylar's manager and has dedicated her time and resources to her daughter's career.

6) India (59) and Trevor (37)

India and Trevor (Image via Sportskeeda)

They are the first mother-in-law and son-in-law duo to be featured on the sMothered. Despite being unrelated by blood, the two claim to have a close bond. They are often spotted in coordinated outfits and are in the habit of sharing food in an intimate manner, often to the dislike of Trevor's wife and India's daughter DeLeesa.

sMothered season 5 is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10 PM ET on TLC.