In 2004, 26-year-old Crystal Weimer was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and beating death of 21-year-old Curtis Haith, who was found dead outside his Connellsville home in the early morning hours of January 27, 2001. The incident occurred in the early morning hours after he returned from a party at the house of Weimer's elder sister. She was convicted of third-degree murder in 2006.

Reports state that all charges against Weimer, who had served about eleven years of her sentence, were dropped in June 2016 after the state's alleged key witness, and an expert recanted their testimonies at a re-trial. Both witnesses had testified at her 2006 trial which, along with a discredited bite mark found on the victim's body, led to the wrongful conviction.

Crystal Weimer was convicted based on a "junk science" bite mark and false testimonies, which were later recanted during a re-trial

In later June 2016, all charges against Crystal Weimer, who was once convicted of third-degree murder in the January 2001 slaying of Curtis Haith, were dismissed. Weimer reportedly spent about 11 years of her 15 to 30-year prison sentence after being convicted on the basis of a discredited bite-mark found on the victim's hand.

According to an Associated Press report, 39-year-old Weimer's conviction has been overturned and sentence vacated by Fayette County Judge John Wagner in October 2015. The decision was made following a re-trial during which a bitemark expert named Dr. Constantine Karazulas testified that his testimony at Weimer's 2006 trial was nothing but "junk science."

Crystal Weimer was arrested and charged over three-and-a-half years after 21-year-old Curtis Haith was found shot in the base and beaten to death outside his Connellsville, Pennsylvania, home in the early morning hours of January 27, 2001.

Weimer was found guilty in connection with the slaying after another man serving time for the same case testified that she allegedly lured Haith to the crime scene. Dr. Constantine Karazulas also gave an expert testimony at her trial, alleging that a bite mark found on the victim's hand matched that of Weimer's.

But in 2009, the National Academy of Science discredited the bite mark evidence, prompting Karazulas to review his finding and concluded that bite marks can only be used to eliminate a suspect and not link them to a particular crime. He called his previous testimony " junk science."

Moreover, Joseph Stenger, who is currently serving a prison term of nine to 18 years after implicating Weimer in the case, had pleaded guilty to Haith's killing and testified at her trial, alleging that she and two other black men were involved, in exchange for a lesser sentence. Stenger has since recanted his statements, claiming to have falsely implicated her and no other individuals were involved.

