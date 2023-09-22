Sneakerheads troll the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers: “Decaffeinated Mochas”

The much-anticipated Nike Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers iteration is slated to make its grand debut in 2024. Expected to bear a resemblance to the 2020 "Dark Mocha" Jordan 1, this newbie flaunts the classic "Black Toe" color scheme but drenched in a subtler shade of brown.

A significant detail for the eager fans: rumor mills are abuzz that this particular release might be exclusively in women's sizing.

By the coming Summer 2024, you might see the Air Jordan 1 High Women's "Latte" on the shelves with a price tag of $180. On the streets, however, sneakerheads have given it a frothy reception, dishing out some hilarious takes on the upcoming release.

Fans on Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Clearly, the shoe, even before its release, has managed to stir quite a reaction.

Sneakerheads’ brewed-up reactions on Nike Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers

The sneaker community, known for its candidness, didn't hold back its banter on the "Latte" sneakers.

Comments poured in thick and fast, like, "So, it's basically mochas with extra milk?”, and playful remarks such as, “This is crazy lol” and “Decaf mochas”.

Nike Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers and its signature look

The Nike Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers are not just about their tantalizing color. Their design is expected to pay homage to their predecessor, the "Dark Mocha", while bringing a fresher, lighter hue to the collection.

The "Black Toe" color blocking, a signature of the Air Jordans, will elegantly offset the creamy brown, enhancing its visual appeal.

Moreover, with the sneaker world progressively becoming more inclusive, the fact that the Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers by Nike might be available exclusively in women's sizing is bound to make waves.

It showcases Nike's commitment to catering to diverse audiences, ensuring everyone gets a slice of their iconic releases.

In the world of sneakers, every release is more than just a shoe; it's an event. And the Nike Air Jordan 1 “Latte” sneakers are shaping up to be a major one. While fans and sneakerheads have their fun with playful jabs and witty remarks, the anticipation is palpable.

Beyond the jests lies genuine excitement and a collective eagerness to see, and perhaps own, another iconic piece from the Jordan line. As 2024 approaches, one thing is clear: the sneaker world is bracing for another caffeine rush.

If mocha-hued Jordan's have always captured your fancy, it’s so going to perk you up.