Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, alongside Michael Jordan, has created one of the most successful sneaker lines of all time with their Air Jordan. The duo kicked off their partnership in 1984 after Nike signed legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. A year later, the duo debuted Air Jordan 1, their first signature silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model became highly successful and was reiterated in many ways. The Air Jordan 1 silhouette became the epitome of streetwear and was appreciated not only by athletes but also by sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. The shoe has been launched in multiple iterations, including the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, to cater to the needs of every sneakerhead and fan.

The latest color scheme introduced is the AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Royal Pulse / Alpha Orange," which is vibrant and eye-catching.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Royal Pulse / Alpha Orange" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released in the coming months via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Royal Pulse / Alpha Orange" sneakers, which come clad in a vibrant makeover

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Royal Pulse / Alpha Orange" sneakers come clad in a vibrant makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike began Air Jordan's sneaker lineage in 1985 with Air Jordan 1. Ever since, the dynamic duo has continued to maintain its success by launching multiple iterations of the silhouette, including the Zoom CMFT, Elevate, AJKO, and more. The Zoom CMFT line debuted during the 35th anniversary celebration of the silhouette.

The second signature model of the CMFT line debuted in 2022, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2. The silhouette has become one of the go-to sneaker models for streetwear, fashion, and basketball enthusiasts. The official Nike website introduces the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker model as follows:

"Soft suede and Jordan Brand's signature Formula 23 foam come together to give you an extra luxurious (and extra cozy) AJ1. You don't need to play 'either or 'when it comes to choosing style or comfort with this one — which is nice, 'cause you deserve both."

The latest addition to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker line is the "Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange" colorway, which comes clad in a "Sail / Alpha Orange / Royal Pulse / Light Silver / Yellow Ochre / Black" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, suede, and leather materials.

The Royal Pulse and Alpha Orange hues bring an essence of the New York Knicks team, which is perfect for avid fans. The shoe features a yellow-ochre hue accentuated on the tongue labels and wings to add a unique twist to the shoe. The most prominent feature of the shoe is the cut-out mesh swooshes.

The university blue is added to the overlays on the forefoot, lacing system, and ankle collars. The alpha-orange hue is added upon the profile swooshes, and the "Zoom Air" lettering is on the tongue tags. The look is finished off with the sail midsole and alpha orange rubber outsoles.

The shoe is expected to be released for $150 via Nike and select retailers.