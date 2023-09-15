Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned Jordan label are one of the most prominent names in the footwear industry, and they continue to launch multiple iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan sneaker lineage. One of the main reasons for the Jordan label's success is the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Now, Michael Jordan's eponymous label is expanding its offering with the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" gives off spooky vibes as most of it comes clad in a stealth grey hue. The shoes come dressed in a Halloween-themed makeover that features orange and black hues.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 1, 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" sneakers will be released in grade school sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" sneakers come clad in a Halloween-themed makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan and Nike's contract began in 1984, and ever since, the duo has made waves within the fashion, streetwear, and basketball world. They debuted their first signature sneaker, the Air Jordan 1, in 1985, and it became the epitome of streetwear.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model was designed by Swoosh label veteran Peter Moore, who kept the sole unit thin to keep Michael Jordan's feet in touch with the ground. Within the first six weeks, the shoe sold more than 1.5 million units, making it a prominent name within the footwear industry.

Expand Tweet

The Jordan label has monopolized the sneaker and has continued to release multiple makeovers of the silhouette. The official Jordan label introduces the silhouette as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" sneakers come clad in a "Night Stadium / Black / Flat Pewter / Total Orange / Neutral Grey" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of multiple materials, including smooth suede, cracked nubuck, and mesh.

Most of the base is accentuated in multiple shades of gray, which is contrasted with the orange pops. The Night Stadium hue is added to the overlays, including the forefoot, ankle collars, heel counters, and profile swooshes.

The vibrant Total Orange hue is added to the Jumpman logo on tongues and sock liners, the "AIR" lettering, and the stitched exposing trimming on the profile Swooshes. The winged basketball logo is embossed on the lateral ankle collars. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" sneakers are expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 1, 2023. The sneakers will be released in men's sizes for $135 and grade school sizes for $120 retail price.