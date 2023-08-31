Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "FIBA" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike began its partnership with NBA legend Michael Jordan in 1984 after they signed a lifetime deal with him. The duo has ever since continued to impress their fans with every release, kickstarting their signature sneaker lineage with Air Jordan 1 in 1985. Since then, they have been successful in maintaining it by adding in more signature shoes to the lineage annually.

The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 silhouette was immensely successful, not only among the basketball fans and players but also among the sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts. So, to cater to everyone's need, the Jordan label launched multiple Air Jordan 1 iterations, one of which is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2. The latest color scheme to be added is the AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "FIBA," which honors the International Basketball Federation.

An official release date of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "FIBA" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 8, 2023, at a retail price of $150.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "FIBA" sneakers celebrates the International Basketball Federation World Cup

Over the years, the Jordan label has produced numerous hybrid models and different iterations of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, including the High, Low, AJKO, Zoom CMFT, Elevate, and more. One of the freshest and most coveted iterations of the shoe is the Zoom CMFT, which debuted during the celebration of AJ1's 35th anniversary.

Renowned as the basketball sneaker model that provides increased comfort. the second iteration in the CMFT line debuted in 2022, immediately catching the attention of many fans. Currently, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 has quickly become one of the go-to silhouettes for streetwear, fashion, as well as basketball enthusiasts.

The Nike website introduces the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker model as follows:

"Soft suede and Jordan Brand's signature Formula 23 foam come together to give you an extra luxurious (and extra cozy) AJ1. You don't need to play 'either or 'when it comes to choosing style or comfort with this one — which is nice, 'cause you deserve both."

The latest addition to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker line is the "FIBA" color scheme, which celebrates the upcoming FIBA basketball world cup. Moreover, the high-top sneaker model comes clad in a White/Neutral Grey/Metallic Gold color scheme. With the aim to keep it minimalistic, it is well suited for the classy sneakerheads.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather, mesh, and textile materials. Besides, most of the upper is covered in a pristine white hue, which contrasts with the neutral grey shades. A flair has been added to the shoe with gold accents placed upon the "Nike Air Zoom" branding upon the tongues, other Air Jordan brandings, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.