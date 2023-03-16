Snowfall season 6 episode 5 recap: Ebony And Ivory, and a lot more

Snowfall returned with a fresh episode this week, bringing back the intriguing premise of the new sixth season, which has so far been one of the standouts in the history of the show. The fifth episode was a crucial step in the process, as the four main characters reached their respective breaking points in this complicated ride, titled Ebony and Ivory.

This was one of the standout episodes of the season thus far since a lot transpired in the hour that it lasted, including a fresh development in the rivalry between Teddy (Carter Hudson) and Franklin (Damson Idris), who finally appeared to cross the line. This episode of Snowfall also had some interesting storylines involving Deon (Quincy Chad) and Jerome Saint (Amin Joseph).

The latest episode of Snowfall premiered on March 15, 2023.

Snowfall season 6, episode 5 recap: A step too far?

The latest episode of the popular FX show began with a frustrated Franklin, who was done waiting for Teddy to pay him back his $73 million. After waiting long enough, Franklin decides to take action with the help of Veronique (Devyn A. Tyler) and Cassandra (Tamara Taylor). He decided to track down Teddy's father and use him as a ransom to get his money back.

The story bled well into the second half of the tight-paced episode, with Veronique and Cassandra venturing out to Kansas City in search of Teddy's father. We finally got to see the old colonel, whom Franklin and his team kidnapped. The kidnapping was more than elaborate, with the mother-daughter duo breaking into a nursing home and getting the old man out.

After getting him in place, Franklin made a call to Teddy, who said he could not return the money. This probes Franklin into taking a knife and murdering the old colonel, crossing the line quite significantly in the process. This indicates that a bigger rivalry has just begun between Teddy and Franklin. Future episodes may also see Teddy retaliate with similar or greater blows.

During this time, viewers saw Leon make a successful comeback following a battle with Deon over control of the project. This gives a glimpse at old Leon after a long time. But forcing Deon out of the throne has other repercussions for the grand scheme.

Deon confronted Jerome after losing against Leon and successfully forced him to support him. Jerome, meanwhile, is far from okay after the explosive events of the sixth season. Jerome manages to avoid an altercation with Deon but soon finds himself possibly being followed.

A shaky Jerome almost gunned down whoever he suspected was following him. This seems to be the breaking point for Jerome, who then engages in a session of very heavy drinking. It seems this storyline will also get more exciting with the passing episodes.

The upcoming episodes will likely see a more intense rivalry unfold between Teddy and Franklin while Leon starts acting as the leader and his old self. This season seems to have left no escape for the characters, with things only getting worse with each passing episode.

Snowfall is available for streaming on Hulu.

