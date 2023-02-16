Snowfall season 6 release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details revealed

Season 6 of Snowfall will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on FX on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. This latest installment will serve as the final season of the crime drama, which first began airing in 2017.

Set in Los Angeles in 1983, Snowfall narrates the story of the city's first crack epidemic and its impact on the people. Several characters like Franklin Saint, Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, Teddy McDonald, and Lucia Villanueva lead interwoven lives in the thrilling series.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb reads,

"A look at the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the beginning of the 1980s."

The executive producers of Snowfall are Dave Andron, Eric Amadio, Trevor Engelson, Michael London, Thomas Schlamme, John Singleton, and Leonard Chang.

Each episode of the show has a runtime of 41–58 minutes. Like every other season, the upcoming installment will also have ten episodes, with the finale airing sometime in the spring of this year.

Trailer, plot, cast, and more: Everything we know about Snowfall season 6 so far

In the final season of Snowfall, a serious threat lingers upon the Saint family. It is to be seen whether Franklin can survive under pressure from officials or crumble and lose the drug empire he built.

Check out the official trailer for the upcoming season here:

As is evident from the trailer, it appears that there is some serious bedlam around Los Angeles with gang clashes and high-profile drug deals. Wu-Tang Clan's C.R.E.A.M. also plays throughout the trailer, which gives a hint of the violent atmosphere viewers will likely witness in the upcoming season.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season of Snowfall reads,

"In the sixth and final season of FX’s Snowfall, a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family."

It continues,

"Franklin (Damson Idris) is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?"

In an interview with TVLine, series co-creator and executive producer Dave Andron described the last season of the show as surprising and emotional. He also spoke about Damson Idris' character Franklin Saint, noting:

"He’s got to survive. There’s always been an element of danger to what he’s doing, but he’s needs to go after the CIA and Teddy to get that money back. The stakes are so high. He’s got a child on the way. He’s really in it, and we’ll have to see who he is, what he’s willing to do."

He continues,

"I think we finished telling the story in a really surprising and inevitable way. It’s really emotional, and I think it’s really satisfying, and I think that’s what he would have wanted. I believe he’d be really happy with where we landed.”

Snowfall stars Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Carter Hudson as Theodore "Teddy" McDonald / Reed Thompson, Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint, and Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint.

The cast is also joined by other notable actors in important roles like Angela Lewis as Louanne "Louie" Saint, Juan Javier Cardenas as Alejandro Usteves, Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, and Filipe Valle Costa as Pedro Nava, among several others.

