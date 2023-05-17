So Help Me Todd season 1 finale: Air time, release date, and what to expect from CBS show

As the first season of the CBS comedy-drama series So Help Me Todd nears its conclusion, fans are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated season finale. Titled Are You There Todd? It's Me, Margaret, this episode promises to be a culmination of the captivating storylines that have unfolded throughout the season.

With a talented cast and a renewal for a second season already confirmed, So Help Me Todd has captured the hearts of viewers with its humor, heartwarming moments, and intriguing characters.

The finale episode of season 1 is set to air on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

So Help Me Todd season 1 finale to feature Margaret and Gus' first kiss

In the season finale of So Help Me Todd, the focus will be on the evolving relationship between Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) and his mother-in-law, Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden). The episode takes an unexpected turn when Margaret falls ill on the final day of an important negotiation. As she utilizes her investigative skills, Todd is forced to step in and act as her proxy. This tests their communication and teamwork.

Throughout the season, So Help Me Todd has explored the complexities of the relationship between the mother-son duo, Margaret and Todd. The season finale is expected to delve deeper into their dynamic, presenting a pivotal moment for their personal growth and understanding.

Additionally, viewers can anticipate a heartwarming development as Margaret and Gus (played by an unannounced actor) finally share their first kiss. This romantic twist adds another layer of excitement and emotion to the season finale.

Fans of So Help Me Todd can rejoice, knowing that the show has already been renewed for a second season. Its impressive ratings and positive reception have earned it a spot on CBS's 2023-2024 primetime lineup. The renewal signifies the network's confidence in the series and its ability to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy and drama.

The official statement by Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, read:

"So Help Me Todd has been a breakout hit for CBS, The series has captivated viewers with its compelling characters, witty dialogue, and suspenseful storylines. We're thrilled to bring back Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, and the entire So Help Me Todd team for a second season."

While the season 2 premiere date remains uncertain due to a writers' strike, the show's return is eagerly anticipated. Viewers can look forward to going on more adventures with Margaret, Todd, and the rest of the ensemble cast in the upcoming season.

So Help Me Todd season 1 finale sets the stage for an exciting future

With the season 1 finale of So Help Me Todd titled Are You There Todd? It's Me, Margaret just around the corner, fans are bracing themselves for an exciting and heartfelt conclusion to an engaging season. The evolving relationship between Margaret and Todd takes center stage as they face a significant challenge together.

The long-awaited first kiss between Margaret and Gus adds a touch of romance to the episode, leaving viewers wanting more. The early renewal for a second season is a testament to the show's success and the strong performances of the talented cast.

The show has established itself as a must-watch series, blending comedy, drama, and compelling characters to create an unforgettable viewing experience. As fans eagerly anticipate the season finale and await the return of So Help Me, Todd, for its second season, there's no doubt that the show will continue to captivate audiences with its witty humor, heartwarming moments, and intriguing storylines.

Fans now prepare for an unforgettable season 1 finale, which is set to air on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

