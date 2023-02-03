So Help Me Todd gets season two renewal at CBS

CBS has decided to renew the legal drama television series So Help Me Todd for the 2023-24 season.

Created by Scott Prendergast, So Help Me Todd stars Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret, Skylar Astin as Todd, and Madeline Wise as Allison. It also stars Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann as Susan, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey.

Season one of the show is currently in progress with twelve out of fourteen episodes already in. The show first premiered on September 29, 2022, with the final episode coming out on February 9, 2023.

So Help me Todd has averaged 7.4 million viewers over five weeks of cross-platform viewing

So Help me Todd has been pulling a huge number of viewers on Thursday night, with 6.3 million viewers on-air over seven days and 7.4 million over five weeks of cross-platform viewing.

The show follows Todd, who has been gifted with a brilliant mindset for private investigation but lacks direction. This makes him different from his family members.

He gets invited by his mother, Margaret, to work at her Portland, Oregon, law firm as an in-house investigator. Margaret is a law-abiding professional and Todd uses his wit to bend it just enough to get the best out of hard situations.

The show has been praised for its captivating storyline, brilliant acting, and chemistry between co-acting lead Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS Entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach, said in a statement:

"So Help Me Todd’ has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin."

She continued that the series' "unique blend" of legal drama, humor, and family dysfunction is what makes the fans love it and help it grow. She added that she is glad that the characters and their banter will continue into a second season as well.

Several shows have been renewed by CBS for the 2023-24 season. These include, So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola. Shows like Young Sheldon and The Equalizer have even received multi-year orders.

These early renewals could result in a hedge against potential Hollywood union strikes later in the year.

With several seasons confirmed, the shows could keep writers busy and potentially continue production ahead of possible work stoppages by the Writers Guild, SAG-AFTRA, and the Directors Guild. While the current contract for the former ends on May, 2023, the contract for SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild ends on June 30, 2023.

Any episodes banked before potential strikes would allow networks to have at least a couple of scripted programming at their disposal when the new season begins in September.

Executive producers of So Help me Todd include Michael Spiller, Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, Jay McGraw, Julia Eisenman, Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth J.B. Klaviter, Amy York Rubin, Craig Shapiro, Liz Kruger, and Stuart Gillard.

Jeff Russo and Sam Lucas are credited for their music.

