So Help Me Todd Season 2 release date, cast, expected episodes, and more

CBS's So Help Me Todd became one of the best-received legal drama television shows when it premiered over a year ago. Now, the show is officially slated for a second season early next year.

Originally a part of the fall schedule of CBS, the first season of the Skylar Astin starrer premiered on September 29, 2022, on CBS. As for this year, the date has been significantly pushed back because of the double strike that delayed almost everything throughout Hollywood.

So Help Me Todd was officially renewed earlier this year. Now it has been confirmed that the show will return on February 15, 2024, as per a recent announcement by creator and executive producer Scott Prendergast. According to its schedule, So Help Me Todd season 2 will premiere at 9:00 PM EST on CBS.

The anticipated premiere will be followed by two other great shows, Young Sheldon season 7 and Ghosts season 3. This should get CBS back on track after the strike delays caused a huge ordeal for the network.

How many episodes will So Help Me Todd season 2 consist of and who will star in them?

As of now, very few details are available about the second season of So Help Me Todd. While an exact episode count has not been confirmed yet, the second season is expected to be much shorter than the inaugural season, which contained 21 episodes. Reports suggest that the second season may contain approximately 10 to 13 episodes.

As for the cast, nothing has been officially unveiled yet, but Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin are still expected to lead the line, with many of the original main cast members returning. Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo are all expected to return in the second season.

More about So Help Me Todd

One of the newer shows on CBS, So Help Me Todd is a legal drama created by Scott Prendergast. It follows a directionless young man who agrees to work for his overbearing mother's law firm. The majority of the series deals with the struggles of the law firm and the relationship between the mother-son duo.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Meticulous attorney Margaret Wright hires her talented but scruffy son Todd as her law firm's in-house investigator. As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laid-back, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret's penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd's scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations: by the seat of his wrinkled pants.

It continues:

"When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she's surprised to find herself duly impressed by -- and proud of -- his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy. At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a suitable path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm."

So Help Me Todd season 2 will premiere on February 15, 2023.