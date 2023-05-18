So Help Me Todd season 2: Everything we know so far

So Help Me Todd embarks on its exciting second season, inviting viewers into a world filled with comedy, twists, and endearing bonds. This American sitcom, which made a remarkable debut in 2022, continues to deliver laughter and light-hearted entertainment. With a release date said to be announced soon, Todd will navigate quirky legal misadventures and hilarious dynamics with his mother, Margaret, and their eclectic team.

In the sea of sitcoms that saturate our screens, So Help Me Todd continues to stand out as it enters its second season. Season two is set to introduce new dynamics and plotlines that add to the show's charm.

So Help Me Todd season 2 will delve deeper into Todd and Margaret's past

In season 2, Todd, once a private detective, will continue his journey as a legal assistant at his mother's law firm after his detective license was revoked. His mother, Margaret the tenacious defense attorney, will lead the firm through another season of exciting legal battles.

This season promises to delve deeper into Todd and Margaret's complex pasts, adding new layers to their compelling character arcs. Viewers can expect new cases every week that will test their wit and legal expertise.

Adding a twist to the new season is a big wedding episode shot on location in beautiful Portland, Oregon. While the identity of the soon-to-be-wed couple remains a secret, the episode promises to feature Portland landmarks and a well-known local musical act.

So Help Me Todd @SoHelpMeCBS For legal purposes, this is not a threat. The season finale of #SoHelpMeTodd is tomorrow. Skylar expects to see you there. For legal purposes, this is not a threat. The season finale of #SoHelpMeTodd is tomorrow. Skylar expects to see you there. https://t.co/gcp3qpUiu8

In the finale of the first season, titled Are You There Todd? It's Me, Margaret, a sudden twist will be seen as Todd Wright, stepping in for his ailing mother-in-law, Margaret Wright, during a crucial negotiation.

This scenario will test their teamwork and communication, providing a satisfying conclusion to the season while setting the stage for more funny and heartwarming moments in the next season.

Meet the maestros: The creative minds fueling So Help Me Todd season 2

olive 🐝 @AneelaKinRit so help me todd cast doing press already I'm emo so help me todd cast doing press already I'm emo https://t.co/dEAQRy5wrv

As So Help Me Todd steps into its second season, a talented ensemble cast and visionary creatives will continue to infuse life into every episode:

Skylar Astin as Todd

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret

Madeline Wise as Allison

Tristen J. Winger as Lyle

At the helm of this comedic venture is creator Scott Prendergast, whose vision and writing will continue to shape the unique narrative of the series in the future.

A diverse group of directors, including Nancy Hower, Ali LeRoi, and Daniel Willis, will bring their unique flair and storytelling techniques to the table, adding even more depth and variety to the show's comedic landscape.

The inaugural season of So Help Me Todd reflected on the journey this delightful series has taken viewers on. The sitcom, which is available on CBS, has carved a unique niche in the genre, thanks to its distinctive blend of humor, engaging characters, and Todd's unique mind-reading abilities.

Fans can imagine the comic escapades that Todd and his quirky mind-reading abilities will get entangled in the upcoming season.

So Help Me Todd was renewed for a second season on February 2, 2023, with the release date yet to be confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes