Sol Blume 2022 Tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates, and all you need to know

After a two-year hiatus, Sacramento's largest R&B and soul music festival Sol Blume has finally returned. The festival begins on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, in California's capital city of Sacramento.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale at SolBlume.com on January 31 at 10.00 am PT.

Given the high demand, the festival has been converted into a two-day event. Over 30 musical acts are scheduled to perform on April 30 and May 1, including headliners Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PartyNextDoor, and Jorja Smith.

Sol Blume lineup and more

Sol Blume @solblume VIP and General Admission passes go on sale Monday at 10 am PST at #solblume We're in Full BlumeVIP and General Admission passes go on sale Monday at 10 am PST at solblume.com We're in Full Blume🌷✨ VIP and General Admission passes go on sale Monday at 10 am PST at solblume.com! #solblume https://t.co/P37paDcvHb

Sol Blume has been regarded as one of the country's fastest-growing music festivals ever since its inception in 2018, producing distinctive lineups with the most sought-after R&B, soul, and hip-hop groups.

The 2022 edition is no exception, with award-winning singers, composers, rising artists and others performing in Sacramento for the first time. The full lineup is as follows:

Saturday, April 30: Jorja Smith, PartyNextDoor, Alina Baraz, Majid Jordan, SiR, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, DVSN, Fousheé, Sinéad Harnett, Lauren Jauregui, D Smoke, Buddy, Yeek, Kirby, Tiana Major9, Ojerime, Ilham, Terry Presume, and Daisy.

Sunday, May 1: Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Thundercat, Syd, Blxst, Smino, Tinashe, Victoria Monet, Bino Rideaux, Rexx Life Raj, Tink, Westside Boogie, Joyce Wrice, Jenevieve, María Isabel, Lonr., Maeta, and Loony.

The springtime outdoor music festival will be Sol Blume's third year, but the 2022 edition will soon expand to two days due to years of fan feedback and consumer demand.

Discovery Park, located near downtown Sacramento at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers, offers over 300 acres of sprawling outdoor parkland and a new futuristic home for the festival.

Sol Blume @solblume Lineup & passes go live next week solblume.com It’s time BlumersLineup & passes go live next week It’s time Blumers ✨✨ Lineup & passes go live next week 💐 solblume.com https://t.co/TCHzG7T6Zg

Festival founder Fornai Kumeh expressed his joy at the return of Sol Blume. He talked about how the two-year hiatus gave them time to carefully go over everything that needs to be changed.

He told Broadway World:

"We've listened to our Blumers, and this year we are grateful to embrace our new home at Sacramento's historic Discovery Park and expand to a two-day event. Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can't wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring."

Also Read Article Continues below

Apparently, the result of the prolonged wait will be a better and more carefully created version of the festival, which certainly sounds exciting for the festival's loyal fans.

Edited by Atul S