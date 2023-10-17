“Someone pls take her phone”: Jada Pinkett Smith claiming she and Will Smith are working on a reconciliation sparks meme fest online

Jada Pinkett Smit revealed that she and Will Smith are working on their relationship and are on their path to reconciliation on an NBC's Today episode with Hoda Kotb that was released on October 16, 2023.

After the news of her seven-year separation was discussed on two exclusives with Today and People, the details of their marriage and Jada's life have not stopped pouring in and going viral on the internet.

From the 2022 Oscars slap incident, Pinkett's relationship with rapper Tupac and Will and Jada's life were all discussed in the interviews.

Fans are not surprised by the Girls Trip actress's latest confession and have left hilarious comments on social media about the news. Some of them posted popular memes online, that portray they are done with constantly reading about her personal life.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have not given up on their marriage

On Monday, October 16, 2023, Jada opened up about her seven-year separation from her husband Will Smith. She spoke in detail about the topic in an interview at Today with Hoda Kotb as a part of the promotions for her new book, Worthy.

The book is a memoir of her life from drug dealing in Baltimore to the life of stardom in Hollywood.

Various clips were posted on the internet before the full sit-down interview came out and the revelations turned a lot of heads. Jada Pinkett Smith told Today that she and Will Smith have been leading "completely separate lives" since 2016. She pointed out that the two were not living together at the time of the Oscar slap on March 27, 2023.

The Men in Black star had gotten on stage and slapped Chris Rock across his face after the comedian made fun of Jada's haircut.

The actress is living with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition, which causes the immune system to attack hair follicles and leads to hair loss, as per The New York Times.

Jada Pinkett Smith then came back to the topic of her relationship and reconciliation with Will, saying:

"There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point. It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

The host, Hoda Kotb seemed a little stunned as Jada continued:

"There's no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership."

Jada Pinkett Smith drew the conversation towards her opinion about marriage and self-growth before talking about her prior expectations with Will Smith:

"Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process," she said. "I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband."

Netizens gave their two cents about Jada Pinkett Smith's latest revelation. Some of the reactions are given below.

Jada also said that she should be "able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

Meanwhile, Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next ten years, as per BBC.

Jada Pinkett Smith's take on the separation

A few clips released by Today before the main interview showed Jada Pinkett Smith talking about the reason for her separation from Will:

"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada Pinkett Smith said.

When asked about the prospect of a divorce, Jada Pinkett Smith quickly replied that she had made a promise that there would never be a reason" for them to get a divorce. "We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Will Smith has not talked about his side of the story yet.