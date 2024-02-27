Something Corporate ‘Out of Office’ reunion tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Something Corporate ‘Out of Office’ reunion tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 21, 2024, to November 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be the first major tour for the band in 20 years as well as being their second live appearance since the reunion in 2023.

Something Corporate announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Boston, Denver, and more, via a post on their official Facebook page on February 26, 2024.

The Fanclub presale for the Something Corporate tour will be available from February 27, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed by registering for said official fan club via Something Corporate's website.

A Live Nation presale will be available from February 28, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Said presale can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users, while mobile app users may also try COVERT.

Simultaneously, a number of Venue presales will also be available and can be accessed via the official socials or websites of the festival. The presale code for the Rooftop at Pier 17 show is ROOFTOP.

Tickets for the Four Chord Music Festival and Holiday from Real Cruise festivals will be available from the official websites of the respective festivals, while general tickets for the rest will be available for sale on March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this festival. Non-festival tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or local venue websites.

Something Corporate ‘Out of Office’ Reunion Tour 2024 dates and venues

Something Corporate's upcoming United States tour will feature the original lineup of the band, consisting of Andrew McMahon, Josh Partington, Kevin Page, Brian Ireland, and William Tell.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Something Corporate ‘Out of Office’ reunion tour 2024 is given below:

June 21, 2024 – New York City, New York, at The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 22, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met

June 23, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Four Chord Music Festival

August 22, 2024 – Washington, DC, at 9:30 Club

August 23, 2024 – Asbury Park, New Jersey, at The Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Roadrunner

September 12, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

September 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Tabernacle

September 14, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

September 19, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues

September 20, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore

September 22, 2024 – TBA

September 27, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at The Mission Ballroom

September 28, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

October 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Palladium

October 12, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at The Warfield

November 9, 2024 – November 13, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Holiday from Real Cruise

Something Corporate's lead singer Andrew McMahon elaborated on the upcoming reunion in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone on February 26, 2024, stating:

"Honestly, to use an overused term, it was very organic. I’d say the genesis was two Septembers ago now. It was my 40th birthday, and I’d been on tour with Chris [Carrabba] from Dashboard Confessional."

The singer continued

"...when we got together at my 40th, it weirdly felt like it did when we were 16. And so I floated out to my agents, “If there’s a festival or if there’s something out there that seems worthy of a reunion, let me know,” and then We Were Young came up. And it just felt celebratory. It wasn’t work. It was just too fun to not try and do a few more times."

Something Corporate is best known for their third studio album, North, which was released on October 21, 2003. The album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart.