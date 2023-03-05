Something's Brewing cast list explored

A new UP TV romance, Something's Brewing, is set to release on the channel this Sunday. The new rom-com follows the story of a disheartened Jane, whose life takes a turn when she places her order with a barista, David.

The official synopsis of Something's Brewing reads:

"Jane Peterson, a marketing executive in the big city, loses her job and boyfriend both on the same day. Fed up, she vows to leave the city for good. Before she can though, she runs into a handsome and charming barista at a local coffee shop. As she rediscovers the city with him, it feels like something might be brewing!"

Viewers can witness two individuals fall in love over a cup of coffee in the new UP TV romance, which is set to release on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

Kristi Murdock and others part of Something's Brewing cast list

Kristi Murdock as Jane

Kristi Murdock is a Hollywood actor who is known for featuring in productions like Spring Break Nightmare (2023), Furry Little Christmas (2021), and Secrets on Sorority Row (2021).

She made her television debut on the Amazon Studios series, THEM (2021). She then got her big break when she was hired to play the lead role in the Lifetime Network thriller, Secrets on Sorority Row.

She was also cast by director Paul Ruddy in the family-friendly mystery feature, Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty, and a few months later she played the lead in the Christmas feature film A Furry Little Christmas (2021) and Spring Break Nightmare (2022). Kristie Murdock was also cast in The Tryst, which was directed by Lane Shefter Bishop.

Although Murdock always dreamed of being an actor, she previously worked outside the industry in advertising and marketing with newspapers and ad agencies. She also worked as a social media marketing manager.

In Something's Brewing, Murdock plays the lead role of Jane, a marketing executive who had the most terrible day after she lost her boyfriend and her job. However, her day takes a turn when she meets David, the barista who will change her life forever.

Jason Cook as David

Jason John Cook is an American actor, screenwriter, film director, and film producer. He is best known for featuring as Shawn-Douglas Brady on Days of Our Lives from 1999 to 2006, and then again in 2015. He is also famous for his role as Matt Hunter in General Hospital.

He has also made the indie film The Making of Triassic Park and Social Security Guard, which starred his General Hospital co-star John Ingle.

Additionally, the actor produced a documentary titled Numb To Life, which explored pharmaceutical drug abuse, participated in Fox's dating game show The Choice, and portrayed James Thomas in Dean Jones' mystery thriller film Dark Awakening. Cook has also written, directed, and produced The Creatress, and Four For Fun.

Apart from Murdock and Cook in the lead roles, Something's Brewing also features the following actors:

Tammy-Anne Fortuin as Cassie

René Ashton as Ellen

Emma Rose Smith as Mandy

Joel Berti as Felix Casper

Tune in to UP TV for a fun-filled weekend with Something's Brewing this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

