A Romance Wedding cast list: Morgan Kohan, Drew Nelson and others star in UP tv film

Coming to UP tv on June 19, 2022 is A Romance Wedding, directed by Danny J. Boyle and starring Morgan Kohan and Drew Nelson. They play the lead roles of Zoe and Will respectively, who are childhood sweethearts turned exes. The film was released in Canada on February 5, 2021 and will only be premiering in the U.S. this weekend.

Set in Romance, Oregon, the film revolves around former lovers who, albeit civil, are at odds upon meeting after years. Zoe, a wedding planner, returns to the small town and tries to expand her business there, much to Will's objection. Watch A Romance Wedding on UP tv on June 19, 2022 at 7 pm ET to find out if Zoey and Will will manage to work past their differences and find true love.

A Romance Wedding plot summary: Romantic flick starring Kohan and Nelson

First released in Canada on February 5, 2021, A Romance Wedding is all set to premiere in the U.S. on June 19, 2022 on UP tv. The plot of the film revolves around former lovers and childhood sweethearts turned exes Zoe Davis (Kohan) and Will Mason (Nelson).

Zoe is a successful wedding planner and owner of Belle Weddings in Portland, Oregon. Upon realizing that she has turned into a babysitter for the wealthy bridezillas rather than being a planner for loving, memorable weddings, a burnt out Zoe decides to take a break. She returns to her hometown of Romance, Oregon to help out her parents at their family-owned café.

As shown in the sneak peek released by UP tv on their YouTube channel, upon meeting her mother at the café, Zoe learns that her parents had already hired Will as a short-term help. Although initially civil towards each other, Will and Zoe start experiencing differences the longer the two of them stayed in Romance.

Confused by latent feelings for each other while battling their differences, will the two manage to rekindle the spark between them? Will Zoe get a chance to plan her own loving and memorable wedding? Watch A Romance Wedding to find out. While you await the movie's release, take a look at the cast of the romantic film.

Who all star in UPtv's A Romance Wedding?

Aside from the film's protagonists Morgan Kohan and Drew Nelson, other cast members include Carey Feehan, Cory Hawkes, Raylene Harewood, Georgia Bradner, and Janet Walmsley.

1) Morgan Kohan as Zoe Davis

Canadian actress Morgan Kohan has played the role of Zoe Davis, the female protagonist in Danny J. Boyle's romantic movie A Romance Wedding. She was born and raised in British Columbia, Canada and was a competitive dancer as a child. She moved to acting after she was accepted into the Triple Threat Program at the Randolph Academy in Toronto.

Kohan is best known for her role as Lillian Walsh in the Hallmark original series When Hope Calls. In 2019, she starred in three feature films – The Marijuana Chronicles, Jade's Asylum, and Kitty Mammas. She has also appeared in Netflix's Creeped Out, Star Trek: Discovery, The Bold Type, Kim's Convenience, and CBS's Ransom.

2) Drew Nelson as Will Mason

Drew Nelson is a Canadian voice, stage, film, and TV actor who has played the role of Will Mason, the male protagonist in A Romance Wedding. He is best known for voicing Duncan in the Canadian cartoon series Total Drama and for playing Matt Styles in The Strain. He has appeared on various television shows and was an extra on Friends.

