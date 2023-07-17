Son of a Critch cast list and characters explored

The Canadian comedy series, Son of a Critch, is all set to premiere on The CW on Monday, July 24, 2023. The show focuses on a boy who's struggling to deal with the numerous challenges pertaining to high school life. He gets bullied very often but continues to try and strike a connection with the people around him. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series reads:

''Based on an award-winning memoir from Mark Critch, "Son of a Critch" is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. Developed from Critch's 2018 memoir, which was in turn based on his real life experiences growing up in Newfoundland, Canada, the series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child who is much older inside than his 11 years.''

The description further states:

''He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited junior high world.''

The show's cast is led by young actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who portrays the role of of the protagonist, along with various others playing important supporting characters. Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe are the creators of the show.

Son of a Critch cast list: Who stars in the Canadian comedy series?

1) Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Mark Critch

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth essays the role of Mark Critch in Son of a Critch. Mark is a young boy who tries his best to strike a connection with those around him, but often gets bullied and made fun of.

He's the protagonist of the story and it's his journey towards adoloscence that forms the core of the narrative.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth looks quite impressive in the show's trailer as he perfectly portrays his character's unique sense of humor and charm with astonishing ease.

Apart from Son of a Critch, his other notable acting credits include Flora & Ulysses, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Recycling Man, to name a few.

2) Mark Critch as Mike Critch

Mark Critch portrays the role of the protagonist's father, Mike Critch, in the comedy series. He is quite supportive and friendly and plays a key role in his son's life. Based on the trailer for the series, viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from Mark.

He's known for his work on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Grand Seduction, BlackBerry, and many more.

3) Claire Rankin as Mary Critch

Claire Rankin essays the character of Mary Critch in The CW's Son of Critch. Mary is protagonist Mark's mother. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but she'll play a significant role in the story.

Claire Rankin has previously starred in numerous films and TV shows like Ransom, The Swap, Seven in Heaven, and One of Our Own, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars many others playing major supporting roles. These include actors like:

Malcolm McDowell as Patrick “Pop” Critch

Sophia Powers as Fox

Colton Gobbo as Mike Critch Jr.

Mark Rivera as Ritche Perez

Don't miss Son of a Critch on The CW on Monday, July 24, 2023.