Song Ji Hyo's latest style on Running Man takes the internet by storm

Running Man star Song Ji Hyo is back in the spotlight as fans and netizens disapprove of her latest style on the show. According to various media reports, the actress has been seen with a short pixie haircut. But netizens have more to say about her style.

Song Ji Hyo's fan club recently released a statement on a community message board site called 'DC Gallery,' requesting that her stylist show better care towards her styling. The message says:

"The disappointment and complaints regarding actress Song Ji Hyo have been continuously raised among fans for a few years ago. Regardless, fans have been supporting her. However, the increasing numbers of negative articles and posts online since last year prompted us to issue this statement. We demand substituting her current stylist for someone more experienced and skilled, changing makeup and hair salon."

Netizens defend Song Ji Hyo's style admist the backlash!

While some netizens have expressed their concern over the actress's recent style, many have expressed their love and support. They mention that the actress looks stunning regardless of her new hair duo.

One netizen expressed how Song Ji Hyo displayed great style in her latest drama, Witch's Diner.

mini #BadAndCrazy 17/12 @minminnn___ Ah how I love Song Ji Hyo's style in The Witch's Dinner, she is literally looking like an expensive and glamor witch. A high praise for her stylist team! Ah how I love Song Ji Hyo's style in The Witch's Dinner, she is literally looking like an expensive and glamor witch. A high praise for her stylist team!

Another netizen mentions that the length of the actress's hair is her own choice and that her fans should support her regardless.

The internet is pouring with love, support, and admiration for Song Ji Hyo. One netizen even gave her the title of 'Short Hair Queen.'

Song Ji Hyo's past works

Known for her skills and grace, Song Ji Hyo appeared in various dramas like Emergency Couple and Was It Love?. But the actress is mainly known for her appearances on the popular variety show, Running Man.

Fans have recently begun commenting on her style on the show. According to a few media reports, even the cast of the show made comments on her hairstyle. They described it as "so 80s", “mom [hair] from back in the days,” and “a favorite for aunties.”

Though some fans remain upset with her recent style choices, many encourage and support the actress to stay strong during this challenging phase.

