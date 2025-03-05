Sonic Drive-in is kicking off the season with a bold, fruity edition of its classic slushes — the new Strawberry Mangonada Slush. This limited-edition beverage combines the sweet flavors of mangoes and strawberries with the spicy kick from Tahin Clasico Seasoning.

The Strawberry Mangonada Slush is available at participating Sonic Drive-in locations across the US for a limited period. The drink has been available to Sonic App users since February 25, 2025, under Favorista Favorites.

The Strawberry Mangonada Slush, available only until supplies last, is priced at $2.99 for a medium-sized drink, which is about 20 oz.

More about the New Strawberry Mangonada Slush at Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In's Strawberry Mangonada Slush is inspired by a popular Mexican drink: the mangonada.

A mangonada, also known as chamango, typically features a base of ripe mango pulp, along with a drizzle of chamoy, Tajin Clasico Seasoning, and lime juice. Chamoy is a sweet and tangy sauce made of pickled fruit, chili, lime, and sugar, while the Tajin Seasoning is a blend of chili powder, lime, and salt.

Sonic's new Slush takes the flavors of a traditional mangonada and adds its own little twist to it. The Strawberry Mangonada Slush is made with blended strawberries and magonada flavored syrup, topped with Tajin Seasoning for a citrusy, spicy punch.

Here's what Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Innovation at Sonic, said about the new launch, as reported by Business Wire:

“We’re always looking to bring excitement to our fans with refreshing, craveable and unexpected drinks, and by partnering with Tajín to add their signature seasoning flavor to the Strawberry Mangonada Slush, we’ve done just that. By combining the juicy sweetness of strawberries and mango with a hint of zesty lime from Tajín Clásico, we’ve taken classic summer fruit flavors and kicked them up a notch.”

The Strawberry Mangonada Slush is inspired by Mexican Mangonadas (Image via NYT Cooking)

The Flavorista Favorites

The New Strawberry Mangonada Slush is joining the Flavorista Favorites Menu. On June 24, 2024, Sonic Drive-In launched a line of beverages called the Flavorista Favorites. This menu includes select sodas, slushes, and lemonades. There were six flavors introduced, each a unique combination.

Classic Cruised, which features cola mixed with cherry vanilla

Twisted Flamingo, featuring lemon lime soda with cherry vanilla and sweet cream

Paradise Sunset, featuring blood orange and strawberries

Rainbow Slush, featuring blue raspberry syrup, strawberries, and lemonade

Lemonade Cream Cooler, featuring Lemonade slush with soft serve

Grape Escape, featuring grape soda and lime

Late winter menu at Sonic Drive-In

Sonic dropped a late winter menu in January 2025, which features a new burger and two drinks, the Bacon Deluxe Double Smasher burger, a Flavorista Favorite drink, and a new Recharger.

The Bacon Deluxe Double Smasher features two Angus beef patties with American cheese, bacon, dried onion, lettuce, pickles, and tomato, topped with Smasher Sauce, and served on a potato bun.

The Strawberry Fusion Fizz, part of the Sonic Drive-In Flavorista Favorite menu, was a sparkling water infusion with flavors of peach, raspberries, strawberries, and a dash of lemon, making it a refreshing beverage. At the time of launch, this drink was an app exclusive.

The Sour Dragon Fruit Recharge, featured Red Bull, lime-lemon soda, a dash of lemon, sweet grapes, and dragon fruit.

The menu was meant to be a limited-edition one, available only until supplies last. Customers can still check the availability of the late winter menu on the Sonic Drive-In app.

Sonic Drive-In continues its efforts to give back to the community with the new Strawberry Mangonada Slush. Powered by the Sonic Foundation and the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiatives, a portion of the sales of all Sonic Drinks, Slushes, Blasts, and Slushes go towards supporting public education and local public schools.

