Sony Pictures and Four Sigmatic collaborate to launch The Last of Us Coffee: Price, availability, and more details explored

Four Sigmatic has collaborated with Sony Pictures to launch The Last of Us- Organic High Caf Ground Coffee. Four Sigmatic is a functional coffee brand that specializes in mushroom coffee, superfoods, and adaptogenic herbs.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us became one of the most popular shows after being launched in 2023. The first season garnered a huge response from fans across the globe. Season 2 is set to launch on Sunday, April 13, on HBO and Max (for streaming). New episodes will drop on subsequent Sundays. It contains seven episodes in total.

To celebrate aeason 2's launch, there is a new The Last of Us-themed coffee in the market.

Four Sigmatic's The Last of Us-themed coffee explored

The Last of Us coffee (Image credits: PR Newswire)

This blend features Arabica coffee, cordyceps, lion's mane mushrooms, vitamin B12, and coffee bean extract. It is a dark roast coffee with a smooth taste and notes of dark chocolate.

Four Sigmatic's founder and CEO, Tero Isokauppila, said (via PR Newswire):

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures Consumer Products on our new The Last of Us High Caf Coffee. With mushrooms being a central part of The Last of Us plot, we couldn't be more excited to pair the appeal of the show with our expertise in mushroom coffee. As fans of the series, we wanted to create a product that delivers on the energizing benefits, delicious taste, and quality The Last of Us fans are looking for."

The Last of Us coffee will be available on Four Sigmatic's website for $19.99 per 10-ounce bag. It will also be available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme, and Amazon in April for a limited time.

Four Sigmatic revolutionizing mushroom coffee market

At the recent Natural Products Expo West which took place March 12-16, the company announced new products that will be launched later this year. Four Sigmatic launched around 10 years ago and was one of the first companies to make mushroom coffee in the US.

According to Food Navigator, the brand's founder and CEO, Tero Isokauppila spoke about the benefits of documentaries on medicinal mushrooms. He shared that these documentaries have increased consumer acceptance.

Isokauppila added:

"There are the mushroom consumers, and then there is the coffee replacement part. I think more and more people are aware that mushrooms are good for you. They have seen Netflix documentaries about fantastic fungi."

The topic of recession and how it might affect the coffee business was also discussed at the Expo. Isokauppila shed further light on whether the mushroom coffee business had similar effects as normal cafes, saying:

"Coffee is not that volatile during economic recessions because people still want to drink coffee, but then it impacts the whole ecosystem a lot."

He added:

"Outside of the tariffs, green coffee prices have more than doubled in the last year. And the same with cocoa. We sell hot cocoa, and that has dramatically gone up. So, raw material prices are definitely a main worry."

Aside from mushroom coffees, Four Sigmatic also offers a variety of protein powders and other supplements.

