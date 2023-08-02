Soulja Boy World Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

After a long break, American rapper Soulja Boy has made a comeback and is excited to announce his upcoming North American tour, SouljaWorldTour. This tour is in support of his latest album, Soulja World 3, which was released on July 28. The album has received positive feedback from both critics and fans alike.
The rapper took to his Twitter handle on August 1, 2023, to share the news with his fans. This highly-anticipated tour will span 38 cities across America including major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, Columbia, and many more.
Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via his official website- )(https://linktr.ee/souljaworldtour). Fans can also follow Soulja Boy's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.
Soulja Boy's tour will begin in Reno and end in Santa Ana
Soulja Boy will kick off the scheduled tour with his Reno concert, scheduled to take place on August 2, 2023. After performing in several across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Santa Ana on September 24, 2023.
Here are the dates and venues of the tour:
- August 2, 2023 - Reno, NV | Virginia Street Brewhouse
- August 4, 2023 - Bend, OR | Silver Moon Brewing
- August 5, 2023 - Portland, OR | Bossanova
- August 6, 2023 - Pasco, WA | La Tropicana
- August 8, 2023 - Seattle, WA | The Crocodile
- August 9, 2023 - Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory
- August 10, 2023 - Boise, ID | Knitting Factory
- August 11, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT | SKY
- August 12, 2023 - Cheyenne, WY | The Lincoln Cheyenne
- August 13, 2023 - Denver, CO | Summit
- August 16, 2023 - Lincoln, NE | Royal Grove
- August 17, 2023 - Des Moines, IA | Wooly's
- August 18, 2023 - Joliet, IL | The Forge
- August 19, 2023 - St Louis, MO | Hawthorn
- August 20, 2023 - Kansas City, MO | The Truman
- August 23, 2023 - Springfield, MO | Outland Ballroom
- August 24, 2023 - Little Rock, AR | The Hall
- August 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN | Sky Deck
- August 26, 2023 - Lexington, KY | Manchester Music Hall
- August 27, 2023 - Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
- August 30, 2023 - Washington DC | The Howard
- August 31, 2023 - New York, NY | Sony Hall
- September 1, 2023 - Boston, MA | Big Night Live
- September 2, 2023 - Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Ballroom
- September 3, 2023 - Hartford, CT | The Webster
- September 6, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA | Elevation 27
- September 7, 2023 - Charlotte, NC | Underground
- September 8, 2023 - Alton, VA | Blue Ridge Rock Festival
- September 9, 2023 - Columbia, SC | The Senate
- September 10, 2023 - Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theater
- September 13, 2023 - Charleston, SC | Music Farm
- September 14, 2023 - Pensacola, FL | Vinyl Music Hall
- September 15, 2023 - Houston, TX | Rise Roof Top
- September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX | Haltom Theater
- September 17, 2023 - Austin, TX | Come and Take it Live
- September 20, 2023 - El Paso, TX | 11:11
- September 21, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theater
- September 22, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ | Nile Theater
- September 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA | Regent Theater
- September 24, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory
Soulja Boy is an American rapper with a Grammy nomination to his name
Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, was born July 28, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois. He is an American rapper and record producer, who became widely known for his single Crank That (Soulja Boy) – which has been described as the Greatest Hit of 2007 by MTV.
This song and dance craze would go on to make him one of the world’s most popular and youngest rappers His career went stratospheric after that with appearances at several worldwide rap tours. Through online platforms like MySpace and YouTube, Soulja Boy changed the music scene totally.
His first album was released in 2007. Titled souljaboytellem.com, it included songs such as Crank That and Kiss Me Thru the Phone. This album achieved significant commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard 200 chart.
Because of his groundbreaking achievements, he received various awards and recognition for his debut efforts. Among his notable wins was the BET Hip Hop Award for Crank That (Soulja Boy) as Best Dance. He was also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Rookie of the Year. In addition, he secured a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song for Crank That.
Overall, Soulja Boy not only made his place in the rap music industry and proved that he has the potential to become a top rapper in the music industry.