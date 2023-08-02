Soulja Boy World Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

After a long break, American rapper Soulja Boy has made a comeback and is excited to announce his upcoming North American tour, SouljaWorldTour. This tour is in support of his latest album, Soulja World 3, which was released on July 28. The album has received positive feedback from both critics and fans alike.

The rapper took to his Twitter handle on August 1, 2023, to share the news with his fans. This highly-anticipated tour will span 38 cities across America including major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, Columbia, and many more.

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via his official website- )(https://linktr.ee/souljaworldtour). Fans can also follow Soulja Boy's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Soulja Boy's tour will begin in Reno and end in Santa Ana

Soulja Boy will kick off the scheduled tour with his Reno concert, scheduled to take place on August 2, 2023. After performing in several across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Santa Ana on September 24, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

August 2, 2023 - Reno, NV | Virginia Street Brewhouse

August 4, 2023 - Bend, OR | Silver Moon Brewing

August 5, 2023 - Portland, OR | Bossanova

August 6, 2023 - Pasco, WA | La Tropicana

August 8, 2023 - Seattle, WA | The Crocodile

August 9, 2023 - Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory

August 10, 2023 - Boise, ID | Knitting Factory

August 11, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT | SKY

August 12, 2023 - Cheyenne, WY | The Lincoln Cheyenne

August 13, 2023 - Denver, CO | Summit

August 16, 2023 - Lincoln, NE | Royal Grove

August 17, 2023 - Des Moines, IA | Wooly's

August 18, 2023 - Joliet, IL | The Forge

August 19, 2023 - St Louis, MO | Hawthorn

August 20, 2023 - Kansas City, MO | The Truman

August 23, 2023 - Springfield, MO | Outland Ballroom

August 24, 2023 - Little Rock, AR | The Hall

August 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN | Sky Deck

August 26, 2023 - Lexington, KY | Manchester Music Hall

August 27, 2023 - Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

August 30, 2023 - Washington DC | The Howard

August 31, 2023 - New York, NY | Sony Hall

September 1, 2023 - Boston, MA | Big Night Live

September 2, 2023 - Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Ballroom

September 3, 2023 - Hartford, CT | The Webster

September 6, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA | Elevation 27

September 7, 2023 - Charlotte, NC | Underground

September 8, 2023 - Alton, VA | Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 9, 2023 - Columbia, SC | The Senate

September 10, 2023 - Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theater

September 13, 2023 - Charleston, SC | Music Farm

September 14, 2023 - Pensacola, FL | Vinyl Music Hall

September 15, 2023 - Houston, TX | Rise Roof Top

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX | Haltom Theater

September 17, 2023 - Austin, TX | Come and Take it Live

September 20, 2023 - El Paso, TX | 11:11

September 21, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theater

September 22, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ | Nile Theater

September 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA | Regent Theater

September 24, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory

Soulja Boy is an American rapper with a Grammy nomination to his name

Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, was born July 28, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois. He is an American rapper and record producer, who became widely known for his single Crank That (Soulja Boy) – which has been described as the Greatest Hit of 2007 by MTV.

This song and dance craze would go on to make him one of the world’s most popular and youngest rappers His career went stratospheric after that with appearances at several worldwide rap tours. Through online platforms like MySpace and YouTube, Soulja Boy changed the music scene totally.

His first album was released in 2007. Titled souljaboytellem.com, it included songs such as Crank That and Kiss Me Thru the Phone. This album achieved significant commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard 200 chart.

Because of his groundbreaking achievements, he received various awards and recognition for his debut efforts. Among his notable wins was the BET Hip Hop Award for Crank That (Soulja Boy) as Best Dance. He was also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Rookie of the Year. In addition, he secured a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song for Crank That.

Overall, Soulja Boy not only made his place in the rap music industry and proved that he has the potential to become a top rapper in the music industry.