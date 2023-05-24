"Sounds like a scene from a horror movie": California man wielding pickaxe against roommate in viral video leaves netizens stunned 

A man in California has been accused of ramming his car on an Orange County property and threatening multiple people, including his roommate, with a pickaxe. A viral video, recorded by surveillance cameras, shows a Kia sedan being driven into a house. Witnesses in the neighbourhood reported that a loud noise grabbed their attention when they saw all the drama unfolding.

Allegedly, the man ran after his roommate and landlord with a pickaxe, with blood all over his face. New York Post reported that he also ran after the gardener and was caught approaching his roommate’s bedroom in the security footage.

However, the authorities have neither named the man nor revealed the reason behind the conflict.

Andy Lopez, a neighbour of the accused, spoke to ABC7 and reported:

“We were inside working and the gardener came up panicking and said somebody was chasing him with an ax. And we came out, and we heard screaming and yelling at the house, sounded like somebody was being tortured.”

The incident took place on Peacock Street in Lake Forest around noon. Furthermore, images and videos of the conflict have left netizens stunned and bewildered.

Social media users stunned as the video of a man running with pickaxe goes viral on social media (Image via YouTube)

Social media users shocked and scared as man runs after roommate with pickaxe

The wild incident in Orange County, where a man crashed his vehicle into a house before being recorded on video using a pickaxe to enter another resident's bedroom forcefully, has left the netizens in shock. The suspect was seen fleeing the crash scene and attempting to break into a rented room. After struggling to enter the house, the man resorted to chasing the landlord into the backyard with a pickaxe.

Videos of this fiasco went viral on social media, and several netizens reacted to the same.

Netizens reacting to the viral video (Image via YouTube)

Netizens reacting to the viral video (Image via YouTube)

Netizens reacting to the viral video (Image via YouTube)

Netizens reacting to the viral video (Image via YouTube)

Netizens reacting to the viral video (Image via YouTube)

Netizens reacting to the viral video (Image via YouTube)

The law enforcement officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Department used non-lethal means to subdue and successfully arrest the suspect. At the moment, the accused is in the custody of the police.

Poll : 0 votes