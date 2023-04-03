South Park Andrew Tate episode: What exactly happened, his response, and more

YouTuber Andrew Tate recently became the subject of ridicule and criticism after South Park's latest episode aired on March 29, 2023. Season 26's finale episode, titled Spring Break, featured a character named Alonzo Fineski, who was modeled after the controversial influencer. He had several recognizable features like Tate, including a shaven head, faded sunglasses, and a penchant for smoking cigars.

However, it wasn't just Fineski's looks that resembled Andrew Tate. The character was also revealed to be a "wanted Romanian s*x trafficker," something Tate has been investigated for in reality.

Did Andrew Tate respond to the latest South Park episode?

Andrew Tate's Twitter account responded to a video clip of the South Park episode featuring Alonzo Fineski, which circulated on social media. It is worth noting that the tweet was posted a day before Tate was released from Romanian police custody. Therefore, it is unclear whether Tate himself was the one behind the tweet or if anyone from his team had done so.

In the clip that he shared, Alonso Fineski's character is told (by Randy Marsh):

“I think I need to explain something to you. I’m just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.”

Tate quoted the original tweet and said that when he's proven innocent, he will help create "the greatest South Park episode of al time."

I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. Top Girl Keiko, J.D. @TopGirlKeiko Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. https://t.co/C8Hww1Woyo When I will be proven innocent.I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. twitter.com/TopGirlKeiko/s… When I will be proven innocent.I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. twitter.com/TopGirlKeiko/s…

The South Park episode later showed Alonzo Fineski, a wanted criminal, being arrested.

The show has a history of satirizing notable individuals such as Donald Trump, Kanye West, and even the Royal Family.

Here's what the online community had to say

After they saw the South Park episode featuring Alonzo Fineski, a character who resembled Andrew Tate, netizens had a lot to say. While Tate's critics found the episode entertaining and praised South Park for its satirical take, Tate's fans criticized the episode for mocking him.

What was Andrew Tate jailed for?

In the last week of December 2022, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate, along with two other Romanian individuals, were taken into custody by Romanian authorities. The group was arrested on allegations of human trafficking and s*xual assault.

After a plea for release was rejected, the Tate brothers were discharged on March 31, 2023. Following his release, Tate spoke to the press about the charges against him and his brother. He said that he didn't have any resentment for Romania or for anyone else, and that he believed in the truth and in God. The former professional kickboxer said that he believes that the "fire of truth will destroy all lies."

Tate added that he believes that justice will be served and that there is a "zero percent" chance of him being found guilty of something that he didn't do. He continued:

"I maintain my absolute innocence and I think most people understand this and I look forward to being home."

As of now, the Tate brothers have been placed under house arrest. They are required to obtain prior approval before leaving their house.

