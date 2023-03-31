"They did not have to do Top G's hair like that": Andrew Tate South Park episode goes viral, leaves internet in splits 

Andrew Tate, after going viral for the wrong reasons, is back in the news after a recent South Park episode featured him as the character named Alonzo Fineski. In the episode, Randy Marsh, a father, is resolute in his quest to teach his sons about partying and seeks assistance from Fineski.

Randy then tells Alonzo Fineski, who is South Park‘s version of Andrew Tate, that he wants to ’combat the messages' targeted at young men about ‘their male instincts being toxic.’ The clips from the episode began circulating on social media, with netizens reacting to Tate's look.

One social media user talked about how his hair looked and said:

“They did NOT have to do Top G’s hair like that.”

King Ragnar @ragnarodinnson @TopGirlKeiko They did NOT have to do Top G’s hair like that @TopGirlKeiko They did NOT have to do Top G’s hair like that😂

Andrew Tate was arrested on December 29, 2022, along with his brother in Romania, on charges of human trafficking.

The most recent episode came shortly after his bail was once again denied by the judges. Since his arrest in December, his 30-day prison period has been extended several times.

"They made him white": Social media users react to Andrew Tate's appearance on South Park

As Alonzo Fineski, aka Andrew Tate, appeared in his cartoonish avatar in South Park, the cops, as soon as they saw the character, yelled:

“That’s Alonzo Fineski — the Romanian s*x trafficker!”

schMax @schmaxelio bruh they put andrew tate in the recent south park episode bruh they put andrew tate in the recent south park episode https://t.co/4vsI03r1zS

The clip and the appearance of Andrew Tate on a recent episode of South Park has caused quite a stir on social media, with users sharing their reactions to everything from his hairstyle to his portrayal on the show.

Many have found the viral clips of Tate's appearance to be particularly hilarious, with the resulting memes and comments leaving netizens in splits:

𝑨𝑵𝑮𝑬𝑳*:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ @HOLYDEVANGEL NOT ANDREW TATE BEING IN THE LATEST SOUTH PARK EPSIODE LMAOAOAOAOAO I KNEW IT WOULD HAPPEN NOT ANDREW TATE BEING IN THE LATEST SOUTH PARK EPSIODE LMAOAOAOAOAO I KNEW IT WOULD HAPPEN

Top Girl Keiko, J.D. @TopGirlKeiko Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. https://t.co/C8Hww1Woyo

𝐬𝐞a✬ @destroynectar who decided to put Andrew Tate in South Park who decided to put Andrew Tate in South Park 😭https://t.co/AGsDvxqouE

Kaguya’s Top Gal @hayasaka_aryan The only thing that they got wrong about Andrew Tate in South Park is that they made him white The only thing that they got wrong about Andrew Tate in South Park is that they made him white https://t.co/cGT7iv1Zgs

mango @luhblunt no way andrew tate is actually in south park bruh no way andrew tate is actually in south park bruh 😭😭😭 https://t.co/daHsVwTlRC

I don't care what anyone says I love this season of South Park NAH THEY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK IM DEADI don't care what anyone says I love this season of South Park NAH THEY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK IM DEAD 😂😂😂😂I don't care what anyone says I love this season of South Park https://t.co/pVX0BMjZV5

pranto @notpranto LMFAOOO THEY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK LMFAOOO THEY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK 😭 https://t.co/pP89GAd9PS

vee bee 🧁 @vanittaaaaxo

andrew tate in south park was not on my 2023 bingo card andrew tate in south park was not on my 2023 bingo card 😭😭 https://t.co/CGZagWjbgs

sarah 🌻 @taylorwthelays Not South Park bringing on Andrew Tate Not South Park bringing on Andrew Tate https://t.co/49o3GyO5H9

soph @stalericeball WAIT DID THEY ACTUALLY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK WAIT DID THEY ACTUALLY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK😭😭😭😭

How long is Andrew Tate in jail for?

Andrew Tate and his sibling, Tristian Tate, are facing extended detention in Romania after their recent attempt to secure bail was denied by a local court. The brothers are currently in custody on charges of alleged human tr*fficking, r*pe, and involvement in organized crime. Authorities arrested the pair during a raid at their residence in Romania on December 28, 2022.

According to statements made by Tate's representatives, a recent plea for the release of Andrew and Tristian was turned down by a Bucharest court earlier in the month. The court of appeals subsequently upheld the initial decision on Wednesday, leading to continued detention for the brothers.

So far, the brothers have been denied bail several times over the last three months. Andrew and his sibling were taken into custody in December and held for a day before the Romanian authorities requested a 30-day preventive detention, which was granted by the court.

This detention has since been prolonged many times, with the latest extension slated to keep the Tate brothers behind bars until the conclusion of April.

