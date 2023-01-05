What time will Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 10 air on FOX? Danny Trejo joins Gordon Ramsey’s panel of judges

Hell's Kitchen season 21 is all set to return after a long break this week, and the new episode will include the nine chefs who have made it so far. The show will also feature a special guest judge who will join the chefs for a night of tacos.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reveals:

"The final nine chefs are put to the test, creating elevated tacos with various proteins; actor-turned-restaurateur Danny Trejo joins Gordon to judge each of the tacos."

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 10 will air on Thursday, January 5, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 10 will be all about tacos

In the upcoming episode of Hell's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay and his top nine chefs will return to the kitchen after a long break. They will be joined by a special guest, actor-turned-restauranteur Danny Trejo, who will judge the contestants’ tacos.

The contestants might be expecting to find black jackets upon their return, but what awaits them in the upcoming episode is another culinary challenge. The Hell’s Kitchen contestants will have to impress Gordon during the dinner service as they attempt to make a perfectly seared scallop and risotto. Meanwhile, there’s another special judge that they must impress.

In episode 10, titled Everyone’s Taco’ing About It, the final nine must create over-the-top and brilliant tacos using different proteins. A typical taco isn’t going to win the chefs any points as they must create dishes that are creative, unique, executed flawlessly, and delicious.

More about actor and restauranteur Danny Trejo, who will judge the contestants' dishes

Danny Trejo, the guest judge on the upcoming episode of Hell's Kitchen, is an American actor and restauranteur who is the founder of Trejos Tacos. He was born in Echo Park, Los Angeles, and had a rough childhood.

As a child, he was addicted to drugs and spent time in jail on and off for 11 years. When he was convicted in San Quentin, he won the lightweight and welterweight boxing titles. Post his time in prison, he completed a 12-step rehabilitation program that changed his life.

The actor was a regular at Cocaine Anonymous meetings, and in 1985, met someone who was a part of the Runaway Train. Danny was offered the role of an extra on the set.

One of the screenwriters on the set was someone that went to prison with Trejo and offered him $320 per day to train actors in boxing. He has since then appeared in many different films including Desperado, Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn, Con Air, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sky Kids, and many more.

Apart from appearing on the big screen, Trejo has also worked in various television series and as a voice actor in movies and series such as Storks, The Book of Life, Rick and Morty, Puss in Boots, Family Guy, and more.

The upcoming Hell's Kitchen guest judge is the founder of Trejo’s Tacos, which has over eight restaurants in Los Angeles, including one in the Original Farmer’s Market and another in the Colony in West Los Angeles. The actor recently added Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts to his food chain empire. In 2020, he debuted as a cookbook author with Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA.

Tune in on January 5, at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what happens next on Hell's Kitchen season 21.

Poll : 0 votes