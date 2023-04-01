 "How did bro become bigger eating ants": Andrew Tate shirtless video trolled after release from prison 

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been removed from custody and have now been placed under house arrest. This comes after their bail application was rejected by a judge on Wednesday.

Since then, Bucharest’s Court of Appeal has ruled that the brothers and their alleged accomplices can be removed from jail. As the brothers spend time in their residence, a video of Andrew Tate prancing around his house while smoking has found its way online. Netizens were left stunned by his appearance.

Tristan and Andrew Tate have been detained since December. This comes after they were accused of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group. The brothers have vehemently denied the accusations.

Following his release, Andrew Tate took to his official Twitter account and told his 5.5 million followers:

“Since last year ive been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I cant stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan.”

Along with the tweet, he attached a video where he looked more built than usual. He was seen smoking and walking back and forth. The 36-year-old also sported a head full of hair, much different from his signature bald look.

Internet users were stunned by Andrew Tate’s changed appearance. Many did not expect him to bulk up in prison. Others hilariously wrote online that it is the beginning of the internet personality’s “villain arc.” A few comments read:

During the Tate brothers’ arrest, their associates Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu were arrested as well. They have since been released with the two influencers. The four have been ordered to stay in their residences unless they have judicial permission to leave.

While walking ahead of his brother, Tristan Tate said in a statement:

“I just want to say the judges today made the right decision. I respect what they’ve done for me and they will be vindicated in their decision because I am an innocent man and I can’t wait to prove it.”

Why were Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested?

The siblings were taken into custody after DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, found that six victims claimed to be human trafficked and subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” along with being s*xually exploited by the members of a supposed organized crime group.

It was uncovered that the women were lured into the Tate brother’s scheme with pretenses of love and marriage. However, the victims were then placed under surveillance and were coerced to engage in p*rnographic acts.

Despite the Tate brothers being placed behind bars, neither of them were officially charged.

Most recently, Andrew Tate was targeted by the South Park show, where he was identified as a “Romanian s*x trafficker” and “toxic masculinity coach.”

