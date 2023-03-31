"The crossover I needed": South Park's Andrew Tate episode leaves internet in splits

South Park is one of those rare shows that never fails to disappoint fans despite its highly controversial content. The latest season premiered a few weeks ago and has already created a stir with the mention of another relevant personality of the time, Andrew Tate. The former kickboxer has been in the headlines for quite a while now after having a public beef with Greta Thunberg.

The Trey Parker and Matt Stone show has never shied away from commenting on social issues, celebrities, and current affairs with a touch of dark humor.

This episode was exactly that, with the addition of Andrew Tate, who was arrested in Romania last year for suspected human trafficking and forming an organized crime group. Tate has also been a part of the discussion for quite a while due to his comments.

Paigey🥢 @PaigeChristieUK 🤌🏾🤌🏾 Andrew Tate being on South Park is the crossover I needed🤌🏾🤌🏾 Andrew Tate being on South Park is the crossover I needed 😭😭🤌🏾🤌🏾

South Park's depiction of Tate was not only hilarious but also sparked a huge discussion among fans, who came forward to talk about the episode on social media, mostly making fun of the public personality.

How are fans reacting to Andrew Tate's depiction in South Park?

shlu @shlieut WHO HAS RHE SOUTH PARK SEASON 26 BINGO OH KY GOR ITS ANDREW TATE WHO HAS RHE SOUTH PARK SEASON 26 BINGO OH KY GOR ITS ANDREW TATE https://t.co/yMVnZZA30W

It is hardly the first time that South Park has made a parody of a celebrity. But this time, it is especially funny because of the events that have taken place with Tate over the past few months. He first came to the limelight with a controversy surrounding public beef with environmentalist Greta Thunberg, who is also too young to pick a fight with Tate in a more realistic sense.

Soon, he, along with his brother and two other women, were arrested in Romania for suspected human trafficking, giving this tale quite a twist. This gave the makers of South Park quite a fun story to play around with, ultimately giving it a hilarious angle in the recent episode.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

GinOne @GinOne9



I don't care what anyone says I love this season of South Park NAH THEY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK IM DEADI don't care what anyone says I love this season of South Park NAH THEY PUT ANDREW TATE IN SOUTH PARK IM DEAD 😂😂😂😂I don't care what anyone says I love this season of South Park https://t.co/pVX0BMjZV5

Top Girl Keiko, J.D. @TopGirlKeiko Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. https://t.co/C8Hww1Woyo

DramaAlert @DramaAlert South Park mocked Andrew Tate in a recent episode. #DramaAlert South Park mocked Andrew Tate in a recent episode. #DramaAlert https://t.co/TYqCVTiQNF

Kaguya’s Top Gal @hayasaka_aryan The only thing that they got wrong about Andrew Tate in South Park is that they made him white The only thing that they got wrong about Andrew Tate in South Park is that they made him white https://t.co/cGT7iv1Zgs

𝐬𝐞a✬ @destroynectar who decided to put Andrew Tate in South Park who decided to put Andrew Tate in South Park 😭https://t.co/AGsDvxqouE

This trick by the creators definitely worked as so many fans worldwide shared their thoughts about the episode, spreading it like wildfire. Moreover, Tate himself reshared a clip on Twitter and claimed that he will be the reason for a great episode of the show once he is proven innocent.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. Top Girl Keiko, J.D. @TopGirlKeiko Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. https://t.co/C8Hww1Woyo When I will be proven innocent.I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. twitter.com/TopGirlKeiko/s… When I will be proven innocent.I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. twitter.com/TopGirlKeiko/s…

This is also typical of the celebrity, who has never refrained from commenting on anything involving him. Tate is currently in a detention period that will last till the end of April 2023. He was also recently denied bail for the third time.

South Park is available for streaming on Comedy Central.

