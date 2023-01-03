Who are Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu? All about Andrew Tate's 'angels' who were arrested alongside him 

Details regarding Andrew Tate’s accomplices, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, have come to light. The two women were arrested alongside Tristan and Andrew Tate after the brothers were caught for human trafficking. It has since been reported that the two women helped Andrew Tate force their victims to take part in p*rnography.

Alongside the Tate brothers, Luana Radu, a former police official, who turned to the adult entertainment industry, and Georgiana Naghel, a businesswoman and influencer, were arrested as well.

The two women have been accused of coercing and controlling at least six victims to take part in social media p*rn. The women reportedly helped Tristan and Andrew Tate keep the victims in house arrest “like prisoners.”

Luana Radu was Andrew Tate's administrative assistant (Image via Tim Clarke)

A police official told sources that the two women are “Tate’s trusted lieutenants and his angels.”

The two women were arrested alongside the Tate brothers on the night of the latter’s raid. The women will be sharing the same prison cell at the Bucharest Police Detention Centre.

Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel helped Andrew Tate build his business

Luana Radu is a 32-year-old former cop. She worked at a police station in central Bucharest before quitting her job to pursue a career working in video chat rooms, where she met Andrew Tate.

Prior to becoming his associate, she graduated from the Romanian Police Academy. However, she served as a police officer for only four years. It was revealed that she had just $480 dollars in her bank account before leaving the force.

Since then, she has become an adult entertainer online, where she popularly posts pictures across social media under the username Ellie Dely.

Since meeting Andrew Tate, she became his administrative assistant and helped him build his online business empire which is estimated to be worth $100 million. Her most recent Twitter post was uploaded on December 21, where she was seen in black lingerie and a blue fur jacket posing outside in the snow.

Speaking about Radu, police officials said:

“From her social media posts we see pictures of her in exotic locations wearing luxurious brands. The police investigation will establish how she suddenly came into this money.”

Georgiana Naghel is a businesswoman and influencer who is believed to be dating Andrew for almost a year. She was born in Bucharest and raised in the Tuhari district. She reportedly met Andrew through friends after he moved to Romania. Naghel also participated in the reality show Big Boss.

After helping the influencer with his business, the two reportedly became romantically involved and were regulars at Bucharest’s exclusive clubs and bars. Last year, Andrew posted a picture of himself alongside Naghel, where he wrote in the caption:

“Flying in my Jet with the only woman I trust. Magic powers.”

Speaking about the women’s crimes, a police source said:

“They are an important part of the crimes that took place because they made sure that the women being held against their will did as they were told. The Tate brothers financially benefited from these crimes, and so did these two women. They live a fantastic life which is not in keeping with their financial position.”

The two women often post glamorous images of themselves in designer clothing at exotic locations on social media. However, as mentioned prior, it remains unclear how the women lived luxuriously despite not having such finances in their accounts.

