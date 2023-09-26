Special Forces star Brian Austin Green is "pain in the a**" for Blac Chyna

The premiere episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 has already set the stage for an intense showdown, and it's not just the military drills that are heating things up. Brian Austin Green, best known for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Blac Chyna, a reality TV personality, are among the 14 celebrity contestants facing grueling challenges led by ex-Special Forces operatives. But the real battle seems to be between Green and Blac Chyna.

A disagreement over room temperature escalated into accusations of "dirty looks" and confrontational responses. Green admitted to enjoying "poking and prodding people," while Chyna warned him not to play with her. This tension has not only caught the attention of other cast members but has also become a major talking point among viewers.

Special Forces sizzles as Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna lock horn

The most explosive moment came when Brian Austin Green accused Chyna of giving him "dirty looks." Chyna didn't take this lightly. She immediately confronted Green, warning him not to play with her and stating she's "not the one." This confrontation has set the tone for what could be a season filled with tension between the two celebrities.

The initial disagreement that led to this heated moment was seemingly trivial. Green questioned why Chyna needed a blanket in what he felt was a warm room. This led to a disagreement over the room's temperature, setting the stage for the later confrontation.

Green's behavior didn't come out of nowhere. He admitted that he can:

“(I can) absolutely be a pain in the a**. I enjoy poking and prodding people."

He continued:

“The f**king attitude on her. It’s crazy,” the actor told Chyna. “How did I end up in the bunk next to you? My God.”

To which Chyna replied:

“Chill out and leave me alone.”

Other cast members were quick to react to the tension. Savannah Chrisley, another contestant on the show, was visibly puzzled and asked, "What the heck happened?" after Chyna stormed out of the room. This reaction indicates that the tension between Green and Chyna is affecting the group dynamic and could have implications for future episodes.

Chyna stated:

“I’m from D.C. Don’t play with me. I’m not the one. … Stop playing with me. I’m not playing with you…I don’t know if you’re playing or if you’re serious.”

Green replied:

“Of course, I’m playing. I’m never serious,” he claimed. “I don’t want to create any drama. I don’t want to make you feel bad at all.”

Green admitted this after the task, making it clear that he enjoys stirring the pot. The tension wasn't limited to verbal exchanges. Both Green and Chyna struggled and failed in the first task, which involved crossing thin metal poles suspended 340 feet in the air. This event was among the starting points of their conflict.

Final words

Special Forces turns to Personal Battleground (Image via Instagram/itsjojosiwa)

The tension between Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna has become a central focus of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2. Their disagreements and confrontations are affecting, not just them, but also the group dynamic and the audience's engagement.

As the show moves forward, it's clear that their relationship will be a key factor in how this season unfolds. The next episode of Special Forces is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 1, 2023 on Fox. Expect more challenges, heightened tensions, and a season that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.