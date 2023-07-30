Special Ops: Lioness episode 3 recap: Did Cruz get caught?

Directed by John Hillcoat and written by Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness episode 3 was titled Bruise Like a Fist. It was released on July 30, 2023, on Paramount+.

This episode saw Cruz getting more intimate with Aaliyah and her friends. The latter was the daughter of a wealthy terrorist, and the CIA was after him. Cruz was working undercover and was about to be caught. However, she managed to come up with a brilliant cover-up.

Special Ops: Lioness episode 3 recap: A dangerous side quest

The episode began with Cruz on her way to Chesapeake since she had been invited by Aaliyah (the terrorist's daughter) to spend some leisure time. Meanwhile, Cruz was seen getting some last-minute instructions from Joe during her drive.

Elsewhere, Joe met with Kaitlyn and discussed the mission. An old acquaintance of Joe named Kyle stumbled into her and requested her help. He needed men for a risky extraction mission. One of Kyle's men was apprehended and had to be rescued. Joe agreed to help him by sending three people from her team.

When Cruz arrived at Aaliyah's place, she was pushed into wearing a revealing outfit. It didn't take long for the host to spot bruises on her friend's body. A doctor was called, following which Cruz underwent a brief checkup. The doctor then began questioning her, believing that she had been physically abused.

Everyone, including Joe, was certain that the mission was going to be unsuccessful, but Cruz managed to come up with a story. She told the doctor that her abuser had been locked up. Later that night, she exited her room to drink some water. One of Aaliyah's friends, Sami, handed her a bottle of water. He was drunk and tried to make a move on her, but she instantly rejected him.

After this, Cruz went back to her room. However, Sami followed her. As Cruz locked the door and prepared for attack, the guards got rid of Sami in the end. He was ultimately sent back to his country.

Elsewhere, Joe's men were preparing for the dangerous mission. Together, they spotted the sheriff's van where their hostage was and followed it. After driving a few miles, the group realized that two other cars were there for their man. After an unexpectedly violent turn of events, the group successfully managed to extract Kyle's man.

Back at Aaliyah's place, the group was preparing to go on a trip. However, to go there, they were going to fly on a private aircraft. Joe realized this meant that Cruz's location couldn't be tracked anymore. The episode ended with the private aircraft taking off and their destination being undisclosed.

Special Ops: Lioness synopsis

According to a Paramount+ press release, the synopsis of Special Ops: Lioness reads:

"SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."

It further states:

"Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives."

Having Premiered on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+, Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Dave Annable as Neil, Jill Wagner as Bobby, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, James Jordan as Two Cups, and Austin Hébert as Randy, among others.