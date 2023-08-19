Special Ops: Lioness episode 6 release date, time, where to watch, preview, and more

Special Ops: Lioness episode 6 will be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 12 am PT. It will air exclusively on Paramount Plus. Since its debut on July 23, 2023, the gripping series has managed to keep its viewers hooked episode after episode. The excitement surrounding the sixth installment is clearly evident, as everyone is eager to know what lies ahead in this thrilling journey.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Special Ops: Lioness episode 6.

Special Ops: Lioness episode 6 release time

Expand Tweet

Given the global appeal of Special Ops: Lioness, fans from different parts of the world eagerly await each episode. Recognizing the varied time zones and the anticipation building across continents, we've compiled a comprehensive list of release times for episode 6.

Whether you're in the bustling streets of New York or the serene landscapes of Australia, we've got you covered. Here are the exact timings when Special Ops: Lioness episode 6 will be available in your region:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Sunday, August 20

12 am, Sunday, August 20 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Sunday, August 20

3 am, Sunday, August 20 Central Time (CT): 2 am, Sunday, August 20

2 am, Sunday, August 20 Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Sunday, August 20

4 pm, Sunday, August 20 India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Sunday, August 20

12:30 pm, Sunday, August 20 Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Sunday, August 20

4 pm, Sunday, August 20 Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Sunday, August 20

10 am, Sunday, August 20 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Sunday, August 20

9 am, Sunday, August 20 New York, USA: 3 am, Sunday, August 20

3 am, Sunday, August 20 Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Sunday, August 20

3 am, Sunday, August 20 Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Sunday, August 20

Special Ops: Lioness episode 6 streaming details

You can exclusively stream Special Ops: Lioness episode 6 on Paramount Plus. Those in the US, UK, Australia, Italy, Nordics, and Canada can access the episode on this platform with a subscription.

It's worth noting that while US viewers may get the first couple of episodes on TV, subsequent episodes will be available only on the streaming platform.

A brief recap of Special Ops: Lioness episode 5

Expand Tweet

In episode 5, we saw Joe face challenges on both personal and work fronts. On a personal level, there's a touching moment when Joe deeply bonds with her daughter, Kate, while in the hospital.

This heartfelt scene brings out a vulnerable side of Joe. Professionally, things aren't smooth for her either. She faces criticism for initiating an operation without the necessary approvals.

Matters get further complicated when the mission's objective of capturing terrorists uncovers a bomb threat. This results in a major upheaval among the public. Amid these tense events, we get a hint of a budding attraction between Aaliyah and Cruz, introducing another intriguing angle to the unfolding story.

What to expect in Special Ops: Lioness episode 6

Expand Tweet

The upcoming episode, The Lie is the Truth, promises more drama and action. We delve deeper into the growing bond between Cruz and Aaliyah and its implications on the mission. Alongside this, Joe continues to grapple with the challenges in her personal life.

After the recent controversies, the workings of the CIA are also highlighted, showcasing its internal dynamics. Cruz faces a tough situation while on a mission in the Hamptons, raising doubts about her loyalty and efficiency.

Old issues come to the fore, increasing the tension within the team. As the story becomes more intense and complex, fans are eagerly looking forward to this episode.