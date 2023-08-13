Special Ops: Lioness episode 5 recap: A dangerous side mission

Special Ops: Lioness episode 5 was titled Truth Is the Shrewdest Lie, and it deviated significantly from the main plot of the series. In the latest episode of the series, Joe and her team took on a bunch of terrorists in San Antonio. On the personal front, her daughter Kate was seen recovering well from a car accident, while Joe's husband Neil grew increasingly distant from her.

Episode 5 of Special Ops: Lioness aired on Paramount+ on August 13, 2023. It was directed by Paul Cameron and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Special Ops: Lioness episode 5 recap: Joe and the team work together to take down the terrorists

The recently released Special Ops: Lioness episode seemed like a filler as it had very little to do with the main plot of the show. The episode began with Cruz waking up after hours of sleep. She then learned from her teammates that she had been drugged the previous night. A man from the bar tried to r*pe her but her team arrived in time.

Joe rushed to her family after she learned that her daughter, Kate, had been in a car accident. She met her daughter and her husband, Neil, at the hospital. She then had a heart-to-heart conversation with a pregnant Kate and soon learned that her daughter had lost the baby.

Unfortunately, Joe had to leave as she was part of an extremely dangerous mission. A couple of terrorists had shown up in San Antonio and Joe and her team were ordered to take care of the situation.

The team arrived at the scene and inspected the terrorists. They had surrounded the enemy and were ready to take them down. First, they turned off the electricity in the house that the terrorists were occupying. They then entered the house and began taking down the goons one at a time.

The mission was going but Cruz suddenly realized that something was amiss. She left her post, stormed towards a door, and kicked it as hard as she could. She then walked in on a terrorist, who was about to detonate a bomb. Cruz took care of the situation and killed him. However, he had activated his suicide vest and the bomb squad was sent in at once.

The mission was a massive success and the team was over the moon. They all returned to the home they were sharing and Cruz realized that she hadn't spoken to Aaliyah for days. Aaliyah was the daughter of the rich terrorist the US government was after. The duo hopped on a quick video and had a great conversation.

Meanwhile, Joe headed to the hospital to see her family. Neil noticed a scar on his wife's face and was infuriated when she couldn't explain how she got it.

The episode ended with Neil watching the news on the TV as he learned about what happened in San Antonio. It was revealed that the bomb squad could not deactivate the bomb, so the entire house had to be blown up.

Special Ops: Lioness synopsis

The official synopsis of Special Ops: Lioness according to Paramount+ reads:

"SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror."

It continues:

"The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Byron Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in lead roles. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show premiered on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+.