The upcoming four-part docuseries Spector will chronicle the shooting death of a renowned 80s' actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at record producer Phil Spector's home. The documentary premieres this Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. The synopsis states:

"A chance encounter between charismatic actress Lana Clarkson and legendary music producer Phil Spector ended in a fatal shooting that forever warped his legacy. How could one of the most important figures in 20th century pop music also be a monster?"

It further reads:

"This four-part docuseries peels back the layers of one of Hollywood’s most tragic crimes to paint a more human portrait of Lana Clarkson and the deeply disturbed man convicted of her murder."

Clarkson, a prominent American model and actress, met Spector for the first time on the night of the murder at the House of Blues club in Los Angeles in February 2003. The two were seen leaving the club in the latter's limo. Not long after, her body was found inside his Alhambra mansion.

This article will further discuss the details of actress Lana Clarkson's brutal murder in 2003.

What exactly happened on the night Lana Clarkson was murdered?

Born on April 5, 1962, in California, Clarkson was an actress and model most recognized for her work in the sword and sorcery genre and for playing the titular character in the 1985 movie Barbarian Queen.

Clarkson rose to stardom in the 70s and 80s and made multiple TV appearances, including Three's Company, The Jeffersons, and Riptide. Additionally, Clarkson played minor roles in films such as Blind Date, Deathstalker, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Scarface.

On the night of her murder, the 40-year-old was working as a VIP hostess at the House of Blues nightclub in Los Angeles. It was also on the same night that she met record producer Phil Spector when she reportedly denied him entry to the club's VIP section. She was later instructed by the management to handle Spector with the utmost care.

Both Spector and Clarkson left the club together in the former's limo and headed to his mansion in Alhambra, California. The pair reportedly went into the house while the limo driver waited outside for about an hour before getting startled on hearing a gunshot. He then called 911. Moments later, Spector allegedly walked out of his mansion, claiming that he may have "just killed someone."

On February 3, 2003, the Los Angeles police discovered Lana Clarkson slouched on a chair within the compound of the mansion. A single shot to the head caused her death. Spector reportedly claimed that her death was an "accidental suicide" and that she died when she "kissed the gun."

Forensic reports proved that a gun was forced into Lana Clarkson's mouth on the night of the murder

Contrary to Spector's claims, a forensic pathologist named Dr. Louis Pena stated that Clarkson's tongue was critically wounded, indicating that the murder weapon, a gun, was rammed into her mouth using pressure. Her front teeth were completely blown out by the gunfire.

Dr. Pena explained in a statement that:

"The bruise is very unique and is consistent with blunt-force trauma. Something struck the tongue."

Phil Spector stood trial for Lana Clarkson's murder in 2007. The trial lasted for a few months before a mistrial was declared due to a 10-2 deadlocked jury. The case was scheduled for a re-trial, which started in November 2008. Spector was eventually convicted of second-degree murder in April of the following year. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison and died at the age of 81 in jail in January 2021.

Poll : 0 votes