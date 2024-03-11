Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers are generating a buzz. This collaboration marks a new chapter for both brands. Sporty & Rich is expanding its Adidas collection. This time, they focus on the Adidas SL72, adding a fresh twist.

Sporty & Rich, known for its lifestyle and wellness ethos, blends vintage aesthetics with modern luxury. Its collaborations with Adidas have been well-received. This latest venture is no exception. Fans are eager for details.

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers will be available this year, though the exact date is not yet public. Pricing details still remain under wraps.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers have a mix of nylon, suede, and leather

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers are primarily blue, encompassing most of their shape. The shoe features a profound and vibrant blue color that serves as a striking foundation, effectively contrasting with the vivid yellow embellishments to create a visually captivating effect.

The color yellow is employed for the distinctive Adidas three stripes on the sides, as well as for additional embellishments on the shoe. The selection of blue and yellow in this pattern is motivated by the Swedish flag, serving as an homage to the Swedish heritage of Sporty & Rich's founder, Emily Oberg.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@emilyoberg)

The upper portion of the shoe, made of a combination of nylon, suede, and leather, makes it a tactile sensation and long-lasting quality. The nylon fabric offers a lightweight and breathable characteristic, making it perfect for daily use.

Suede enhances the appearance with a lavish texture and dimension, while leather components give a sleek and high-quality sensation. This combination not only enhances the visual attractiveness of the shoe but also guarantees its durability against damage and deterioration.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@emilyoberg)

An outstanding characteristic of the sneakers is the obvious placement of the white Sporty & Rich logo on the Adidas three stripes, which signifies the collaboration between the two businesses. The midsole features a discreet Adidas emblem, which serves to emphasize the brand's participation in the joint design without overshadowing it.

The colorway of the sneakers is directly inspired by Emily Oberg's personal connection to Sweden, serving as a representation of her personal background and a fashion statement. The relationship is commemorated by strategically positioning logos to ensure the representation of both firms.

The combination of different materials creates a visually captivating texture on the shoe. The nylon portions provide a polished and streamlined appearance that contrasts with the rough suede regions.

The use of leather details enhances the overall design, giving it a refined and sophisticated appearance. The interaction of different textures enhances the sneakers, giving them a distinct and unique appearance.

Although the design features are noticeable, the sneakers also guarantee comfort and a proper fit, which are typical of Adidas' SL72 style. The design is constructed upon a basis that harmonizes style and performance, guaranteeing a cozy and suitable fit for everyday use.

History of Sporty & Rich

Sporty & Rich started as a mood board in 2015. It evolved into a lifestyle brand celebrating wellness, sustainability, and timeless design. Its founder, Emily Oberg, has guided the brand to success. The brand has collaborated with Adidas before, focusing mainly on the Samba model. Each release reflects Sporty & Rich's commitment to quality and aesthetics.

The Legacy of Adidas SL72

The Adidas SL72 made its debut at the 1972 Munich Olympics. It was designed as an athletic shoe. Its sleek design and comfort have made it a favorite for decades. Adidas has kept the SL72 relevant by updating it with new materials and colorways while the classic appeal remains intact.

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas SL72 “Blue/Yellow” sneakers are a thoughtful blend of heritage, design, and quality materials. Their unique colorway, inspired by the Swedish flag, along with the mix of nylon, suede, and leather, makes them a noteworthy addition to any sneaker collection.