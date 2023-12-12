Adidas SL 72 pack: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Adidas SL 72 pack marks a significant moment in the world of sportswear. This originated in the early 70s. The Adidas SL 72 was initially designed for athletes seeking peak performance. Its enduring appeal is a piece of evidence of Adidas' commitment to combining style with functionality, which makes it a staple in their archival history.

With its original color blocking, the 2019 resurgence of the SL 72 showcased the silhouette's lasting popularity. Now, the Adidas SL 72 appears even more elevated, featuring a Brazil-reminiscent design that adds to its already rich legacy. This evolution highlights Adidas's ability to innovate while respecting its heritage.

The Adidas SL 72 pack is set for release on December 15 at $100 overseas. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the 72-pack. The pack includes the iconic blue and red colorway and a vibrant "Green/Yellow" ensemble.

These sneakers can be previewed in detailed imagery online, while details about the stateside release are still forthcoming and will be available at Adidas US.

Adidas SL 72 pack will be available at $100

Each sneaker in the SL 72 pack ensures both style and comfort. The low top trim of these sneakers showcases a lightweight nylon base, complemented by rich suede panels on the mudguard, quarter, and heel counter. This combination of materials enhances the shoe's aesthetic appeal and ensures durability and comfort.

The sneakers feature the iconic Adidas 3-Stripes, a hallmark of the brand's design that adds nostalgia to the modern silhouette.

Adidas SL 72 pack (Image via Sneaker News)

Smooth leather heel tabs and the classic textured tongue further accentuate the design combining traditional elements with contemporary craftsmanship.

A standout feature of the Adidas SL 72 pack is the regal addition to the heel. The silhouette's namesake is embossed into the base layer in a golden metallic allure, adding an element of luxury to the design.

The pack's return is headlined by the bespoke blue and red colorway, a nod to the original design that has been slightly updated with a gum tread.

A glimpse of SL 72 pack (Image via Sneaker News)

Adidas has always satisfied the sneaker enthusiasts. The SL 72 pack continues this tradition. It presents a contemporary interpretation of a timeless design, catering to the preferences of both sports enthusiasts and those with a keen sense of fashion.

The Adidas SL 72 pack celebrates Adidas's legacy in sportswear innovation.

Adidas SL 72 pack (Image via Sneaker News)

These sneakers are set to make a significant impact on the market. Combining historical design elements with contemporary updates makes the SL 72 pack a must-have for sneaker collectors and casual wearers.

The pack's availability at Adidas US ensures easy access for fans making it an unmissable release for those looking to add a classic yet modern touch to their sneaker collection. In an ever-evolving fashion landscape, the SL 72 pack is a testament to timeless design and enduring appeal.