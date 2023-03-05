Spring Baking Championship season 9 release date and air time on Food Network

Spring Baking Championship is set to return with another season this week. The upcoming season will feature things that characterize the spring season, such as flowers, garden parties, weddings, and more in a span of 10 episodes.

Food Network’s press release reads:

"The bakers must illustrate their skill, passion and, most of all, love for baking while ensuring their flavors and decorations embody the season to win over judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman."

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Spring Baking Championship.

All about the Spring Baking Championship season 9

The upcoming season of Spring Baking Championship will see the bakers put on their aprons and whip up amazing desserts as they attempt to overcome a series of challenges put together by Jesse Palmer revolving around everything springtime.

Talking about the upcoming season, Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery said:

"Food Network’s annual baking series celebrate the season with visually stunning, edible creations and spirited competition between the incredible bakers. Monday nights have become appointment viewing for fans for this reason and they are in for a treat with a double-stacked night of spring baking skill and craftsmanship"

Set to appear in the latest season of the Food Network show are 12 bakers who will attempt to take home the prize and the title. The contestants participating in Spring Baking Championship include Molly Robertson from Natchez, Keem Jackson from Florence, South Carolina, April Franqueza from Sapphire, NC, and Jessica Quiet from Stowe, VT.

Joining them will be Christian Velez from Hollywood, FL, Jai Xiong from Savagem, MN, Luke Deardurff from Bronx, NY, Manja Blackwood from Tucson, AZ, Josh Cain from Orlando, FL, Victoria Casinelli from Shelton, CT, Clement Le Deore from San Diego, CA, and Michelle Henry from McAllen, TX.

Each episode will see one baker leaving the show before the finale featuring the top three, who will be tasked with designing and creating a dream wedding cake for a couple.

Meet the judges

Set to appear as judges in Spring Baking Championship season 9 is Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.

Kardea Brown

Kardea Brown is a contemporary southern cook from Charleston, South Carolina. She is the creator of the New Gullah Supper Club, whose menu plays tribute to her grandmother and mother who helped teach her everything she knows.

She previously appeared in Food Network’s Delicious Miss Brown and was seen on Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, Cooks vs. Cons, Family Food Showdown, and Farmhouse Rules.

Nancy Fuller

The renowned American chef is a mother of six and grandmother of 12 children. Nancy Fuller owns Ginberg’s Foods and lives in a farmhouse in Hudson Valley.

Duff Goldman

The Food Network personality has been cooking since he was four years old. Goldman jokes about how he knew he was meant to be in the kitchen when he almost cut off one of his fingers while carving a pumpkin in second grade. He started his career by working in a sandwich shop at the age of 14, although he was almost fired for adding his own creative twist to the food.

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Spring Baking Championship season 9 on Food Network.

