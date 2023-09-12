Spy Kids: Armageddon release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Netflix's highly anticipated adventure family movie, Spy Kids: Armageddon, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 3 am ET. The film focuses on a group of children of some of the world's finest secret agents. They unknowingly help a game developer put out a computer virus that causes absolute mayhem.

The movie features a stunning cast that includes the likes of Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, among many others. Prominent director Robert Rodriguez has helmed the film. He's co-written the script with Racer Max.

Netflix's Spy Kids: Armageddon release timings for different regions

Netflix's standard release time for all TV shows and movies is 12 am PT/3 AM ET, and that's when Spy Kids: Armageddon is expected to be released on the streamer.

However, the timings will vary as per the region it is being viewed in. So take a look at a list of the release timings for some of the regions around the world according to their respective time zones:

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 22, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 22, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 22, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 22, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 22, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 22, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 22, 2023

What to expect from Spy Kids: Armageddon? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Spy Kids: Armageddon revolves around the children of some of the world's best secret agents, who end up becoming spies themselves and saviors of the world. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to the Netflix Media Center:

''When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.''

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film on September 7, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the fifth installment of the iconic Spy Kids franchise.

The trailer opens with two kids talking about a new video game, following which their parents confront them about it. The trailer then goes on to show key moments from the film, but it doesn't reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

From the trailer, it's evident what the premise of the show will be. Viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining, visually stunning film replete with many fascinating characters.

The cast includes Zachary Levi as Terrence Tango-Torrez, and he looks in terrific form in the trailer. His other memorable appearances were in Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, American Underdog, and Alias Grace, to name a few.

Starring alongside him in another key role is Gina Rodriguez as Nora Tango-Torrez, who looks equally impressive, and the two share wonderful onscreen chemistry. The rest of the cast features actors like Connor Esterson as Tony Tango-Torrez, Billy Magnussen as Rey "The King" Kingston, and Everly Carganilla as Patty Tango-Torrez, among many more.

Viewers can tune into Netflix on Friday, September 22, 2023, to watch Spy Kids: Armageddon.