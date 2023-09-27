Spy Kids: Armageddon review: Is the Netflix reboot worth a watch? Explained

Spy Kids: Armageddon is back as a reboot of the original Spy Kids movies and fans all over the world are excited. However, reboots of popular original movies can be risky as the expectation build-up is enormous.

This is especially true when it comes to movies like Spy Kids: Armageddon. Millennials grew up with the Spy Kids franchise and the original movie was a huge success; after all, who does not want to be a spy, have cool gadgets, have two super cool spy parents, and save the world?

Spy Kids: Armageddon knew the nostalgia it would be tapping into. But after a decade, with a new cast, many have been wondering if the Netflix reboot is actually worth watching as nostalgia can only take a movie so far.

With two big names, Zachary Levi (Shazam!) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin), the hopes are high for this film.

Spy Kids: Armageddon review: Is it worth your money?

Directed, edited, produced, and co-written by Robert Rodriguez, a man of all trades, Spy Kids: Armageddon builds up expectations through its massive well of nostalgia. The movies have been historically loved by kids and teens alike, and Netflix is backing the movie up with cool new technology, so Rodriguez did not have to rely on his power to do a lot with little available resources.

Spy Kids: Armageddon starts with Tony and Patty living oblivious to the fact that their parents are super spies. They love playing video games and are admonished for it like any normal child. Meanwhile, their parents hold the super-powerful Armageddon code that can hack into any or all systems in the world.

One day, while playing, Tony and Patty accidentally reveal the code to their favorite game, Hyskor developer Rey ‘The King’ Kingston, and mayhem ensues. Now, The King has made the world into a place where menial tasks require games.

For example, one needs to play a game even when withdrawing money from the ATM. Now, they must play through King’s video game castle and battle his path to world dominance.

Although the sibling rivalry coming from Tony is a rule breaker and Patty being a rule follower is not as organic as in the original movies, the audience would still enjoy it. The best part about Spy Kids: Armageddon is that it can be enjoyed as a standalone movie as well.

The CGI was the most notable part. Unlike the other times, Rodriguez had the support of Netflix and partnered up with Skydance and Spyglass Media Group to provide top-notch visual effects. There is also a respectful nod to their Latino heritage among all the uproar in the movie

For example, Tony and Patty need to recite their full names to access the underwater safe house. Apart from these deeper touches, the movie is pretty enjoyable to everyone, especially kids and teens.

Even if one is a parent watching the movie with their kid, they can get lost in the world of Spy Kids nostalgia, as many grew up with the movie.

Spy Kids: Armageddon was released on September 22, 2023, and is now streaming on Netflix. It truly makes for a fun watch over the weekends for family movie nights.