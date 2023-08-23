Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix review: Predictable and stereotypical 

A Polish film titled Squared Love Everlasting was released on August 23 on Netflix. Directed by Filip Zylber, this is the third installment in the Squared Love film series, after 2021's Squared Love and 2022's Squared Love 2.

There are usually two types of films in mainstream cinema: the unpredictable ones, which are filled with plot twists and complicated characters, and the highly predictable films. Unfortunately, this Netflix film falls into the latter category. Squared Love Everlasting is one of the most stereotypical and straightforward romantic comedies released this year.

Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix review: What went wrong?

"A flashy influencer and a down-to-earth teacher's committed relationship gets tested when a person from the past threatens their happily ever after."

Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix review: What went wrong?

Squared Love Everlasting had characters so flawless that they looked abnormal. The first problem with the film was its trailer. Most recent films have revealed the entire story in the trailer, leaving the audience with nothing new to expect.

While there are exceptions, Squared Love Everlasting's trailer was not one of them. The film's story was easily predictable because of its 1-minute and 30-second trailer.

The film itself was monotonous, corny, and just not funny. The plot revolves around Enzo, a handsome, prosperous influencer who falls in love with a kind-natured teacher called Monica. The two had a blissful relationship, and one day, Enzo proposed to her.

She accepted his proposal, and just when they thought they would begin a new life, a figure from their past appeared to ruin everything. Enzo stumbled upon his ex-girlfriend Ewa, leading to tensions between the happy couple. Ewa even had a son, and they moved in with Enzo and Monica for a while. Ewa's son called Enzo and Monica, Uncle and Aunty.

However, Ewa soon revealed that the little boy was Enzo's son. The child was the result of the former couple's past relationship. And even after all this, every character received happy endings. Romantic comedies are one of the staples of showbiz, but the ones that became iconic had some twist or an unpredictable angle.

All of them were absent in Squared Love Everlasting. The lead actor did an ab workout after proposing to his girlfriend, and she was a traditional woman who happily began organizing her wedding. How much more predictable could the story be?

It felt like the humor and jokes could make the watcher forget about the storyline for a moment, but that was just a pipe dream. There was hardly any humor, and everything was so PG-13 that it got annoying and frustrating. Whenever you feel something extraordinary will happen, you realize the moment will never arrive.

The characters develop throughout the film, but there is no solid conclusion. Their evolution, too, was unnatural, as everything visible felt robotic. Like they know their next move and even the outcome of it. The lead actors, Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk did a surprisingly good job, but as a whole, Squared Love Everlasting could be one of the weakest projects they worked on.

Squared Love Everlasting is predictable, but there is undoubtedly an audience for it. People who watched its previous installments could certainly give it a watch.