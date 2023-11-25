Squeeze Anniversary Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more 

Squeeze Anniversary Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 4, 2024, to November 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Scotland. The tour, which will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, will also be their first major tour since the 2023 joint tour with The Psychedelic Furs.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special guest performances by Badly Drawn Boy, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 24, 2023.

The pre-sale for the tour will be available from November 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. GMT. Pre-sale can be accessed via the registration link in the band's official social media accounts or through the band's tour page on the Gigs and Tours website. Registration will be open until November 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. GMT.

General tickets will be available from December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Squeeze or via Ticketmaster.

Squeeze Anniversary Tour 2024 dates

Squeeze is set to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and they are bringing along a guest with them. Badly Drawn Boy is an English singer-songwriter who is best known for his second studio album, About a Boy, which was released on April 23, 2002. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Scottish album chart as well as at number 6 on the Irish and UK album charts, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the Squeeze Anniversary Tour 2024 is given below:

October 4, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at Sheffield City Hall

October 5, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Birmingham Symphony Hall

October 8, 2024 – Aberdeen, Scotland at Aberdeen Music Hall

October 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Edinburgh Usher Hall

October 11, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

October 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester O2 Apollo

October 13, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Newcastle O2 City Hall

October 15, 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK at Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

October 17, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

October 18, 2024 – York, UK at York Barbican

October 19, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

October 21, 2024 – Llandudno, UK at Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

October 22, 2024 – Leicester, UK at Leicester De Montfort Hall

October 23, 2024 – Cambridge, UK at Cambridge Corn Exchange

October 25, 2024 – Ipswich, UK at Ipswich Regent

October 26, 2024 – Southend, UK at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

October 27, 2024 – Southampton, UK at Southampton Mayflower Theatre

October 29, 2024 – Guildford, UK at Guildford G Live

October 30, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Bristol Beacon

November 1, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales) UK at Cardiff Utilita Arena

November 2, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre

November 3, 2024 – Plymouth, UK at Plymouth Pavilions

November 5, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

November 7, 2024 – Reading, UK at Reading Hexagon

November 8, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Arena

November 9, 2024 – Eastbourne, UK at Eastbourne Congress Theatre

November 11, 2024 – London, UK at the London Royal Albert Hall

Squeeze is best known for their second studio album, Cool for Cats, which was released on April 4, 1979. The gold-certified album peaked at number 18 on the Australian album chart as well as at number 32 on the Kiwi album chart.