Squid Game Funko Pop: Release date, where to buy, price, and all about the exclusive range

The Squid Game craze has rewarded hobbyist collectors with great news for those who are invested in the show.

Funko POP!, one of the world's largest collectible figurine brands, announced that it would be releasing a line of Squid Game figures featuring several of the show's most notable characters.

Squid Game Funk POP!: Pre-orders, release date, cost, and more

Following the success of Squid Game, many brands have begun to collaborate with Netflix in order to release special edition products for fans.

Recently, Funko POP! announced their new line of figurines that will be sold in stores very soon. Currently, there are six character figurines that are available for pre-orders, including Ali, Gi-hun, Il-nam, Sae Byeok, Sang Woo, and a mask-clad Red Soldier. Each figurine has been priced at $10.99, with sets of four priced a bit lower.

Fans of the hit Netflix show will be able to pre-order their figurine(s) of choice through the official Pop In A Box site. Those who stay in the United States of America will be able to stop by their local Walmart and buy a set, or pre-order them on their official site. Amazon sites in certain locations are also taking pre-orders for the same.

The official Funko POP! site has a button which will will notify users when the figurines are available for purchase from their platform.

Funko POP! is a wildly popular brand. To date, they've collaborated with big names such as Disney, Pixar, Pokémon, and various studios in the anime industry. They've also released figurines from the Marvel and DC Comics universe, and are continuously expanding their reach.

Squid Game has undeniably gained swathes of fans since its launch. The show went viral soon after its release, instantly popularizing anything that it touched or referenced.

The sales for white slip-on Vans, a clothing item worn by all of the contestants in the game, shot up in sales by over 7000%. Several actors on the show saw a surge in followers on various social media platforms, even crowning Jung Hoyeon as the most-followed K-Drama actress on Instagram despite Squid Game being her official acting debut.

These are just some of the ways the Netflix hit has displayed its gigantic following since day one of its premiere.

