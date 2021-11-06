"If I can't trust him [Sang Woo], what else would there be for me?"- Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi opens up about fame, acting, and more

Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi continues to charm the world with his latest interview, where he addresses the tribulations of fame, music, and potential Hollywood breakthroughs.

Power-packed performances in the show facilitated squid Game’s meteoric rise to success. Apart from veterans like Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae, Netflix’s most-watched show of all time also happens to be a breakthrough project for several talented, relatively rookie actors, like Lee Yoo Mi and Jung Ho Yeon. Among these happens to be the Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who broke boundaries of language, color, and ethnicity, to portray the role of the beloved Pakistani immigrant, Abdul Ali.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his experience in the South Korean acting industry, which he has been a part of for a long time.

Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi appeared on 'Breakfast With Tiffany'

Anupam Tripathi appeared in the 12th episode of 'Breakfast With Tiffany', which was uploaded on SBS's Mobidic channel. The actor, who played small roles in several projects, including Song Joong Ki starrer Space Sweepers, opened up about various topics, giving a rare insight into his charming personality.

Almost all viewers loved Ali's character, and his sweet demeanor made the impending heartbreak even more tragic. Anupam Tripathi’s ability to convey Ali’s kindness and naivety in Squid Game through acting has made him a fan favorite, with the actor gaining thousands of fans overnight. Addressing this rise in fame post Squid Game, Tripathi says,

"I met two fans while making my way to the school today. This is the first time this happened so it's exciting and I'm thankful to everyone who is showing love."

The success of Squid Game appears to have made Anupam Tripathi an actor in demand. The talented star revealed that post the show’s premiere, he received a number of offers from Hollywood to India.

"What changed the most after 'Squid Game' aired is that I get a lot of casting calls. Not only from Korea but from India and even Hollywood. I even filmed an advertisement."

safa⁷ @vfanyy Tiffany with Anupam Tripathi who played Ali in Squid Game 🥺 Tiffany with Anupam Tripathi who played Ali in Squid Game 🥺 https://t.co/3U5S4b6OGT

Anupam Tripathi first went to South Korea back in 200, when he won a scholarship to study acting at the Korea National University of Arts. After his education, he contemplated going back to India, but a walk made him change his mind. Tripathi says,

"I was thinking about going back to India after I graduated. But then I was taking a walk because I like taking walks and I suddenly thought I should try to stay in Korea. I felt like something might come up. Thereafter, I took part in a lot of films and plays."

The actor also displayed his characteristic tongue-in-cheek humour when the host Tiffany asked him whether he listens to music when he takes a walk. Always quick with his words, Anupam Tripathi replies,

"No, I usually don't because there's already a lot of music around."

Additionally, the actor revealed that he was not very different from his on-screen counterpart after all. Anupam stated that he loved to meet new people and hang out with new people. Thus, if put in a situation like Squid Game, he too would trust Park Hae Soo’s character, Sang Woo. He explained,

"I think I would have no choice but to trust him. If I can't trust him, what else would there be for me? I would definitely believe in him until the end."

The self-confessed BLACKPINK fan also talked about his plans if he hypothetically won 45.6 billion KRW.

"I would like to share the (40 million USD) if I were to have won it,"

Watch the interview here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans of the Squid Game actor can’t stop gushing about him, and given his acting skills, there seems to be no stopping Anupam Tripathi.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar