NBC Dateline: How was Stacy Feldman's husband Robert caught and where is he now?

Described as an "incredible ray of sunshine" by friends, Stacy Feldman was a mother-of-two and a loving wife who was brutally murdered in her Denver home in 2015. However, the toughest part about the homicide was that the murder remained unsolved for nearly seven years before her husband was convicted by a jury in April 2022.

Her husband, Robert Feldman, claimed that he found Stacy unconscious in the shower and he almost got away with murder. However, a strangulation expert who concluded that Stacy was strangled or suffocated, which led to Robert's conviction. Robert Feldman was sentenced to prison for life without the possibility of parole.

The victim's persistent family and determined authorities made it possible to bring Robert to justice.

On Friday, NBC Dateline will revisit Stacy Feldman's murder that allegedly took place after a heated confrontation about her husband's affair with a Tinder match. The episode, titled The Sisterhood, will air as a two-hour special this September 30, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

This article further discusses Robert Feldman's conviction and role in wife's murder.

Stacy Feldman's cause of death remained undeteremined until Robert's arrest in 2018

Stacy Feldman's death was initially labeled as "undetermined" by two medical examiners. This was why the events leading up to her death remained unclear to all for about three years. Later, Dr. William Smock, a strangulation specialist from outside the country, declared that she died from "strangulation or suffocation."

Robert reportedly told authorities that he found Stacy unconscious when he returned home from a church carnival with his kids on March 1, 2015. He claimed that the water was still running and indicated that Stacy may have died after consuming edible marijuana the previous night.

However, in February 2018, additional information about Stacy's murder and Robert's alleged connection surfaced after his eight-page arrest affidavit was made public. This showed that Robert killed his wife after she found out about his Tinder affair. Records revealed that Stacy's body did not contain any traces of THC, the principal psychoactive component of marijuana, at the time of her demise.

Official documents claimed that Robert later acquired $750,000 as insurance money which he bought in Stacy's name in 2010. According to court records, around three months after Stacy's passing, investigators discovered the life insurance funds for the first time. It was around the same time that they found out about his alleged affair.

Stacy Feldman's husband Robert was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison

Robert Feldman was first arrested in 2018 and was let out on bail while awaiting his trial. During the trial, which concluded in April 2022, Assistant District Attorney Maggie Conboy revealed that there were multiple bruises on Stacy Feldman's body. These bruises indicated that she was strangled to death and all fingers pointed towards her husband of 10 years.

During the closing arguments, assistant attorney Conboy reportedly stated:

"Stacy Feldman can't tell you what happened that day, but her body can. And what it tells you is that she suffered a long, protracted, and horrific beating. This was not from CPR. This is not from pulling her from the tub. This is not from a simple collapse in a shower. What this is, is evidence of a vicious beat-down."

The jury returned with a guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberation. Robert was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Edward Bronfin, who addressed the family and expressed sadness over the murder.

One of Stacy's longtime friends, Jan Goldenberg, also commented and said that she was grateful for the family who kept pushing for authorities to find the killer. She added that justice had been served.

Dateline to air an all-new, two-hour-long episode covering Stacy Feldman's murder case, this Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

